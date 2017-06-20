One beautiful, dead girlfriend, a group of trained killers, and a lot of missing plutonium. Terrorists, war, a deadly revenge mission and explosions a'plenty, the brand new trailer for new action thriller American Assassin is one brutal ride.

Based on Vince Flynn's 2010 novel of the same name, #AmericanAssassin follows the training of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O'Brien), a CIA black ops recruit dead set on decimating the terrorists who slaughtered his girlfriend. Assigned to a Cold War veteran (Michael Keaton), together they investigate a group of devastating attacks that take them down a violent path; a path scattered with villains plotting to start a world war in the Middle East.

Check the (blood) Red Band trailer below:

American Assassin marks somewhat of a return to (physical) form for O'Brien, who was seriously injured during a car collision on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure. If the trailer above is anything to go by, it looks like the 25-year-old star is back to full fighting fitness.

As always, Michael Keaton slays; as if you'd expect anything else from an industry veteran in the midst of a comeback — he's starring as The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, don't forget.

O'Brien and Keaton will be joined by Sanaa Lathan (The Cleveland Show), Shiva Negar and Taylor Kitsch (True Detective, Lone Survivor).

American Assassin explodes into theaters nationwide September 15. Are you ready?