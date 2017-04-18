Vince Flynn’s #AmericanAssassin has released its first trailer, and it looks like the movie is shaping up to be as gritty as Jason Bourne. The film stars Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton, with a supporting cast led by Sanaa Lathan and Shiva Negar; Taylor Kitsch completes the ensemble as our villain.

Check out the trailer below!

American Assassin is directed by Michael Cuesta, who directed the underrated Jeremy Renner film The Messenger and a slew of Dexter episodes.

Here is the official synopsis:

"American Assassin follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair is then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East."

American Assassin is one of several books written by Vince Flynn that focuses on Mitch Rapp. If the film performs well with audiences and critics, expect a whole new franchise around this kick-ass assassin.

Dylan O’Brien has proven that he can carry a franchise in Maze Runner, and steals the show every time he’s on Teen Wolf. His leading role in the young adult adaptations of The Maze Runner was the highlight of the films.

Michael Keaton’s career resurgence also shows no signs of slowing down. From Birdman and #SpiderManHomecoming to American Assassin, Keaton’s career has been stronger than ever in recent years.

Taylor Kitsch is the villain! [Credit: Lionsgate]

It’s interesting to see Taylor Kitsch cast as the villain. Mainly recognized for his role as Gambit from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Kitsch also starred in the critically maligned True Detective Season 2. Kitsch has a fresh start with American Assassin, giving himself another chance at breakout role.

American Assassin has a great chance to revolutionize the tired slate of overlong franchises like the Bourne and Mission: Impossible series. At the same time, the film has a lot on the line in terms of first impressions. While Jason Bourne failed and Rogue Nation succeeded critically, American Assassin has a easy chance to rank itself among the great spy thrillers as a classic.

American Assassin will arrive in theaters this September 15, 2017.