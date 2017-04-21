With so many TV shows currently on the air, audiences are looking for something new and exciting to explore and get attached to. Fortunately, the TV series adaptation of #AmericanGods - Neil Gaiman's ground-breaking novel - is finally almost here. From what we've seen in the trailers and its apparent faithfulness to the source material, the show promises to be unlike any other out there by answering a very intriguing question in a very peculiar way: What would happen if gods walked among us?

The show just had its premiere, and Jack Norman from our Super News team met the incredibly talented cast, and Gaiman himself, at the red carpet. There, he asked them one simple question: If you had the chance to be a god, what kind of god would you be? As to be expected, he got some pretty interesting answers out of it:

1. Jonathan Tucker (Low Key Lyesmith)

God of choice: God of pizza

Reasoning:

"I'd be able to eat as much pizza as there was being made. In the greatest countries around the country. Because I'm a pizza guy."

2. Dane Cook (Robbie)

God of choice: God of food

Reasoning:

Echoing Jonathan Tucker's ambitious culinary desires, Cook explained:

"I'd be the god of food, because I'm starving right now. I haven't eaten in two days to get into this suit."

3. Pablo Schreiber (Mad Sweeney)

God of choice: God of invisibility

Reasoning:

"I'd love to be invisible. Being a god would grant you that. And I would love to sit in a room and watch my children have a conversation when I'm not there."

4. Orlando Jones (Mr. Nancy)

God of choice: Himself

Reasoning:

"I'd do what I'm doing right now because I am a god. We are all gods!"

5. Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon)

God of choice: The god of "naughty things"

Reasoning:

"I'd do some naughty things, I'm not gonna lie. I probably wouldn't be the best god around. I'd have a lot of fun doing it... and I would make the world a better place."

6. Corbin Bernsen (Vulcan)

[Credit: Trimark Pictures]

God of choice: God of love

Reasoning:

Unknown. Bernsen was quite enigmatic with his answer compared to his co-stars. Therefore he unfortunately didn't reveal why he'd like to be Earth's new Cupid.

7. Yetide Badaki (Bilquis)

God of choice: God of empathy

Reasoning:

"I would have everyone walk in everybody else's shoes for the day and see how much more we have in common."

8. Betty Gilpin (Audrey)

God of choice: God of teleportation

Reasoning:

"I want to teleport into people's bodies and be like a 100 different people."

9. Neil Gaiman (Author Of American Gods)

God of choice: God of deadlines

Reasoning:

Showing off once again his remarkable imagination, #NeilGaiman gave us one of the most interesting, head-twisting answers:

"[Deadlines] would all become rubbery. All deadlines you could just lean on them and they would move a few weeks or even a month or two, further away and nobody would mind and nobody would notice."

Whoa indeed, Ted

10. Bruce Langley (Technical Boy)

God of choice: God of technology

Reasoning:

Much like his character in the show, Technical Boy, Langley expressed an interest in controlling technology. For what? To create more empathy around the world:

"I would expand [technology] to the point where we literally can expand our empathetic connections so we could literally feel what other people are feeling."

See Also:

There you have it, that's what the stars of the show had to say about their respective godly aspirations. This type of question really gives you an insight into someone's personality, doesn't it?

From what we've seen so far marketing-wise, this series looks to be something refreshing, spectacular and completely strange. So make sure to check out American Gods on Starz when it premieres on April 30, 2017.