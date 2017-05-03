There was never any doubt that the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's American Gods was going to be somewhat of a head fuck, whipping viewers into an existential crisis as they try to wrap their heads around the bigger themes of belief, immigration and mythology. What may have come as quite the surprise, however, was the sheer amount of gory violence that drenched the screen in blood for what felt like the entire pilot.

And, if the teaser trailer for #AmericanGods Episode 2, "The Secret of Spoon," is anything to go by, that's going to become quite the standard.

It looks like our second installment is taking us to Chicago, where we'll hang out with the Slavic God of Darkness, Czernobog (Peter Stomare) and the three Slavic goddesses he lives with: the Zorya sisters. There will be a game of chequers, a hammer dripping with blood and — probably — another death threat aimed at Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle).

Additionally the trailer hints at the introduction of more #AmericanGodscharacters; Laura (Emily Browning), Shadow's dead wife, has returned from the grave and made her way over to his motel room in what, one would imagine, is the most disturbing house-call ever. We'll meet the Jinn (Mousa Kraish), an Ifrit from the Middle East whose eyes burn like fire and who'll have a sex scene later on in the series. And — given Shadow's concerned look at those TV sets — we're going to meet Media (Gillian Anderson) too, but in a much more public place than she first appears in the book.

Check out the trailer for yourself:

American Gods airs on Starz next Sunday, May 7 at 9/8c.

What did you think of the pilot episode?