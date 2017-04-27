When it comes to controversial content, American Gods promises to step up to the plate, steal the biscuit and run away cackling into our dreams. The first season, which premieres this Sunday via Starz, will not only feature a goddess swallowing a man whole via her vagina, spark debates about American immigration and what it means to "believe," and a Buffalo man shooting flame from its eyeballs, it'll also include a sex scene between two muslim men. And it's passionate AF.

The scene in question occurs around a third of the way into Neil Gaiman's novel, which, seeing as #AmericanGods Season 1 will focus on the first third of the book, indicates the sex scene will take place somewhere in the final episodes. And, to summarize, it goes a little something like this:

A young muslim man called Salim has just arrived in NYC to peddle trinkets on behalf of his shitty brother-in-law. After a wasted day, he grabs a cab back to his hotel room and the Middle Eastern driver reveals himself as the Jinn, an ifrit — a man born of fire, whose eyes blaze when his sunglasses are removed. Longish story short, they both wind up in Salim's hotel room — who has just realized his repressed homosexual desires — and they have sex numerous times. It's a brief encounter, but extremely intimate and powerful.

Given that attitudes toward homosexuality and the LGBT community are hardly liberal in the Middle East, the content has the potential to be quite controversial to some viewers. It's a moment that Mousa Kraish, who stars as Jinn, has just described to Out Magazine as somewhat of a breakthrough moment for non-heterosexual Middle Eastern representation:

“The Jinn comes into Salim’s life to say, ‘It’s OK to be who you are.' Now more than ever that story is incredibly powerful. The sex scene is so intense and intimate. I don’t think anything like it has ever occurred on TV.”

The scene was also a breakthrough moment for Kraish personally, as before this American Gods gay sex scene he had never so much as kissed another actor on screen before. And while he was all in for going all out wang-wise, he revealed that he was able to get "penis approval," to ensure that he was fully comfortable with how he looks on screen.

It's a scene showrunner Bryan Fuller is particularly excited about, too, stating during a panel that:

“I’m excited for people to see the Salim (Omid Abtahi)-Jinn (Mousa Krash) story. And the beauty of that sex scene, which was not a small feat for two gay Muslim characters to have a beautiful, sophistical, sexual experience and what it was like for us to visually give you an idea of what it’s like to take a god inside you. I felt like it was a wonderful metaphor for a religious experience.”

And we're fully expecting to be taken in by these gods too, come the show's premiere on Starz at 9/8c. on Sunday, April 30th.

