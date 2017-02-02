(SPOILERS: This article contains some juicy plot tidbits that could be considered spoilers for Starz's upcoming 'American Gods' TV Show. You have been warned.)

For those of you who've devoured Neil Gaiman's fantastical masterpiece #AmericanGods, the news that's about to follow promises to crank up the excitement for Starz's upcoming adaptation. For those of you who haven't devoured Neil Gailman's fantastical masterpiece, the upcoming news is about to make you so goddamn intrigued you'll slam it to the top of your "To Watch" list immediately.

There's a scene in which a woman devours a man whole via her vagina. And it's going to be in the pilot episode. Yes, really. It's known as the "Orgasm of Death," and it's going to be completely insane.

Considering the scene happens within the first chapter (well, the "Somewhere in America" side narrative, if you want to get technical] of Gaiman's novel, the fact it's going to be placed in the pilot episode shouldn't really come as a total surprise. However, it's an exceptionally bold move to put something so graphic — and one of the novel's most memorable excerpts — in the first installment of the #TV show adaptation.

We've covered a complete breakdown of the scene here, which will satisfy those with a morbid curiosity. However, if you want to keep a little intrigue, allow me to paraphrase: It involves an old god, Bilquis a.k.a. the Queen of Sheba, who in the modern world works as a prostitute. We're introduced to her as she accepts a punter into her bedroom and requests that as they fuck, he should worship her. That worship promptly takes a turn for the mind-meltingly mental, because as he does so, Biliquis engulfs his body whole and he slips into her womb-abyss, never to be seen again. Talk about a brutal way to go!

To be fair though, anyone who caught creator Bryan Fuller's work on Hannibal should know that this is not a guy who shies away from eyebrow-raising content. Color me ready!

American Gods airs in April 2017.

Have you read American Gods?

(Source: Inverse)