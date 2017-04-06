It's not every day you run into a red-headed, 3,000-plus-year-old Irish leprechaun in a bar with an interior shaped like a giant crocodile, but then again, it's not every day you find yourself wandering through America meeting ancient deities and mythical creatures.

But that's exactly what you'll be doing in a few weeks' time, feasting upon #AmericanGods, learning to expect the unexpected, and meeting a 3,000-year-old leprechaun in a crocodile bar. His name is Mad Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber), and he's leery, loud, drunk, and very, very good at coin tricks. Watch his introductory video below:

American Gods, which airs on Starz on April 30th, is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's fantastical masterpiece by the same name. The eight-part series will explore the first third of the novel and introduce you to a whole host of deities who walk among men.

