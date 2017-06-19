With writhing naked bodies, candy poopin' bunnies and more Jesuses than you can shake a stick at, there's no denying that the Season 1 finale of American Gods was anything short of a visual feast. Grabbing us right between the Leprechaun legs, "Come to Jesus" brought the balls in a big way. For the first time, the Gods of old and new acknowledged each other in public; Wednesday screamed his many names at the top of his lungs, sent streaks of lightening down upon his foes, and war was finally declared.

Yet in between the ball-busting moments, as always, hid many cool references to mythology, pop culture and #NeilGaiman's 2001 book upon which the series is based. So, before we embark on the long wait before Season 2 returns to our worship, let's take a look at all the little Easter Eggs peeking out from behind the bunnies in the season finale of #AmericanGods.

SPOILER WARNING: If you thought the intro contained a mild spatterin' of spoilers, you ain't seen nothin' yet. So if you haven't attended the American Gods Season 1 finale party yet then you might want to see yourself out now.

1. A City In Lights

Another episode, another fantastic expansion of a character somewhat overlooked in the novel. This week brought us the tale of a disillusioned queen, Bilquis, who was shunned from her following thanks to men fearful of powerful women. Once reigning over a sea of writhing, naked bodies who carried her through the crowd and sacrificed themselves to her "vagina nebula" — now official cannon term for her human-engulfing space vag — could now be found sleeping next to a dumpster in a bleak corner of Hollywood.

As always, her "Coming to America" vignette was laden with nods to deities past, yet the coolest reference was — quite literally — spelled out for us in white lights: Marib, the name of the Ethiopian restaurant Bilquis peers through as her temples fall. You see, Ma'rib is a city in Yemen that was once the capital of Sabaean kingdom, which many scholars believe to be the ancient Sheba of Biblical fame. And Bilquis was once its queen. She is the Queen of Sheba.

2. Swipe Right

If you needed another hint at Bilquis's origin, look no further than the mobile phone handed to her by Technical Boy. Or rather, look at the app opened on it. Similarly to offering Mr. Wednesday, a.k.a. Odin, the God of the Gallows, the opportunity to nuke all of North Korea with a nuke carrying his name, this "rebranding" courtesy of the New Gods offers Bilquis the chance to regain her following of sacrificial lovers by naming a Tinder-esque dating site after her: Sheba. No doubt you'll remember, when we first met her in Episode 1, the first man she engulfs within her lady bits had met her via this app.

Another fun fact: The Sheba profile pic you can see in the image above is a head shot of #AmericanGods producer, Loretta Ramos.

3. Silly Rabbit! Trix Are For Kids

General Mills got another roasting in this week's installment. After referencing the cereal brand Lucky Charms in "A Prayer for Mad Sweeney" in Episode 7, this time around their fire was aimed toward another madcap mascot; one that's unsurprisingly bang on theme.

"How's tricks?" Says Wednesday to Easter, to which she replies in a sweet tone with a bladed edge: "Ask the Trixiest rabbit I know."

4. An Easter Garland

'American Gods' and 'Easter Parade' [Credit: Starz/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer]

As you've no doubt realized by now, every time #GillianAnderson's character Media appears on screen, she's in the form of another cultural icon. First we had I Love Lucy, then David Bowie and Marilyn Monroe — a clever move by showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green that not only intensifies the understanding of Media as a mass cultural influencer, but makes her arrival all the more exciting.

This time, Media is Judy Garland. On point as ever, she's dressed up as her character in 1948's Easter Parade, Hannah Brown. And her henchmen, the "Children," are dressed as Garland's co-star, Fred Astaire. In the movie, Astaire's Don Hewes attempts to morph Hannah Brown into a cookie-cutter mould of his previous dancing partner in attempt to make her a star, with hectic consequences; a brilliant, subtle foreshadowing of the drama that's about to unfold on Easter's lawn.

5. Ending A Season

OK, so this isn't an "Easter Egg" per se, more an awesome play on form. Obviously this episode brings Season 1 to a close, but did you think about that in conjunction with how the episode ended? Easter, a.k.a. Ostara, took back Spring and literally brought a season to an end. They ended a season with the ending of a season. Brilliant punning, guys, 10 points!

Did you spot any other Easter Eggs in Episode 8 of American Gods?