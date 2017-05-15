Spoiler Warning: This article, of course, is filled with spoilers for American Gods Episode 3, "Head Full of Snow." We waded through a snowstorm in this week's episode of #AmericanGods and came out the other side happier, hornier and more in love with Starz's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's masterpiece than we were already. However, while you were busy laughing at Ian McShane in fluffy earmuffs — OK, so they weren't pink, but he still looked damn cute, lustfully gazing at that fiery AF sex scene and applauding the introduction of Anubis, a.k.a. Mr. Jacquel, you may have missed the subtler hints that point in the direction of a larger plot at play.

Join us as we dissect the five biggest narrational winks in American Gods "Head Full of Snow."

1. There's More Than One Shadow In The Bank

As Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) dragged Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) into the bank to case the joint, you'll have noticed that the security camera focused and zoomed in on the pair and then tracked them as they moved around, talking to cashiers and grabbing deposit envelopes. While that may seem like standard action, especially as Shadow moves around so suspiciously — he's mouthing "fuck" and clearly isn't comfortable — remember that there's a certain New God who's able to tap into all camera devices and keep a close eye on our protagonist. Yep, I'm taking about Media (Gillian Anderson) and her eye flashing before the screen as they leave the bank.

And it's not only Media watching over — did you catch the second shadow (the first being Shadow himself) in the corner of each shot? This shadow is wearing a hat, which not only indicates that this guy is fancy AF, but that we've not met him yet. Who do you know who wears a hat in his American Gods promo material? It's Mr. World, the leader of the New Gods.

2. Suits You, Sir

Let's be honest, by the time that 10 minute mega erotic sex scene was over, your mind was still wandering over them being all naked, fiery and humping inside a mind-desert than focusing on the clothes Salim had been wearing just minutes earlier. And that's totally understandable. However, what it means is that you missed this really cool little detail that hints what the Ifrit did after skedaddling from the hotel room without even staying for breakfast.

So, what did he do? He stayed in America, rather than head back to Oman. How do we know that? Cast your mind back to Episode 2, just as Shadow walks into a diner to meet Mr. Wednesday. Do you remember who walks past him? It was a man with fire in his eyes. And what was he wearing? Yep, that's right, he was wearing Salim's blue suit:

3. There's A Hole In My Coffin, Dear Puppy

Watching Zorya Polunochnaya pluck the moon from the sky and hand it to Shadow was, without a doubt, one of the dreamiest scenes in the series to date, but the verbal message she handed him along with it was all the more powerful. "You had protection once," she said, "you had the sun. Don't loose this, don't give it away." She's referring, of course, to the golden coin Mad Sweeney is hellbent on finding, the coin that Shadow tossed on top of Laura's grave at the end of Episode 1. This coin is the sun; it's bright, hot — hence the burn mark in Laura's coffin — and it gives life, which is the reason why you see Laura plonked on the end of Shadow's motel bed at the episode's close. Hello, Puppy.

It also means that things will continue to go up shit's creek for Ole Sweeney. After all, this coin seemed to bring him his luck — and that is quickly running out.

4. 'Don't Touch My Nob'

Speaking of Mad Sweens and his current spate of outrageously bad luck, how bad did you feel for that good Samaritan who gave him a lift and then ended up with a pole through the forehead à la Paris Hilton in House of Wax? So bad, right? Thankfully though, this tip isn't a foreshadowing for any other characters about to get brained by flying metal, it's just a cool little Easter Egg for fans of showrunner Bryan Fuller.

As no doubt you know, Fuller is beloved for his NBC series Hannibal. So, as a tongue-in-cheek little hat tip to fans that've followed him over to Starz, he threw in an awesome reference to the show in this week. That reference came in the form Mad Sweeney's unfortunate travel companion: the actor's name is Scott Thompson, and he played the character Jimmy Price in Hannibal.

Viewers will remember that Jimmy was extremely camp and openly gay, as Fuller confirmed in a tweet in 2014, which makes Thompson's American Gods dialogue with Mad Sweeney all the more amusing. When instructed not to "touch [his] nob," — "nob" is British slang for penis, btw — Thompson replied, "Not my style, friend. You're not my type." You can't fool us, pal!

5. Wednesday's Freki Friends

No full episode of American Gods would be complete without a good old fashioned hint at Mr. Wednesday's true identity and, of course, this week was no exception. You may recall the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from Episode 2, where Mr. Wednesday and Shadow were in the car together. Wednesday had just thrown mobile phones out of the window and was bitching about highways when a flock of ravens passed overhead. In Norse mythology, ravens are Odin's spies'; he has two in particular, Huginn and Muninn, who serve as his eyes and ears.

This time around, could it be that we meet another of Odin's traditional companions — a wolf, who blocks their car's path in the snow? As the story goes, Odin was accompanied by two wolves: Geri and Freki. If you watched the scene carefully you'd have noticed that not only did Wednesday seem pleased to see it — he grins, widely — but the wolf reared its head up, as if it were making eye contact and passing some sort of message across.

Here's an illustration penned by Carl Emil Doepler back in 1882 of Odin with his pals:

[Illustration Credit: Emil Carl Doepler]

Did you spot any other Easter Eggs in Episode 3 of American Gods?