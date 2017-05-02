Warning: Spoilers for the first episode of American Gods to follow.

The TV adaptation of American Gods was always going to take some liberties with the source material, but creator Neil Gaiman has now revealed that the show almost featured a sex scene that would literally have blown us away.

Audrey Loses Her Head Trying To Give Shadow Head

The scene in question would have taken place towards the end of the show's impressive pilot episode, where Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and his best friend's widow are talking in a graveyard. After discovering that their dead lovers were caught having oral sex in a car crash together, Shadow and Audrey (Betty Gilpin) are understandably not in a great place, emotionally speaking.

Out of bitterness and spite, Audrey offers to bring some light into Shadow's day by giving him some oral pleasure of his own. By doing so, Audrey argues that the two will be able to exact revenge on their cheating spouses:

"I have a proposal for closure for us both... an eye for an eye. A blowjob for a blowjob. Right here, where they can see us."

In the show, Shadow refuses, feeling that it would be somewhat inappropriate to ejaculate into the mouth of his dead wife's best friend over her grave.

Gaiman Stopped The Graveyard Gobbling Scene From Taking Place

However, during an interview with The A.V. Club, it was revealed that showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green originally planned to shoot Shadow shooting into Audrey's mouth. Creator #NeilGaiman strongly opposed the idea, threatening to react badly if Audrey played Shadow's bagpipe in the graveyard:

“I’m like, ‘Okay, guys, if you do that, I will go and step in front of a bus, and I will leave a suicide note explaining exactly why this is your fault.' They were like, ‘You really feel that strongly?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I really do. He would not do that, and it’s wrong, and it throws everything out of kilter.’ And they are like, ‘Yeah, but he’s just out of prison. Wouldn’t he want a blowjob?’ And it’s like, ‘No. Not in that circumstance, not from that person, and he’s heartsick over Laura and this is the wrong time. No, don’t go there.’ And then what’s lovely about that is where they did go with that is so much better.”

In the American Gods book, Audrey and Shadow briefly meet, but their interaction is rather hostile, with no suggestion of sexual revenge whatsoever. Fortunately, Gaiman's intervention on the show ended up creating a far rawer scene, where Audrey eventually gives up trying to give Shadow head and breaks down instead, ending their interaction in a pained embrace.

Meet the Gods who Shadow will encounter as Season 1 of 'American Gods' progresses:

Author interference doesn't always work in a show's favor, but it seems as though Gaiman's innate understanding of his characters certainly paid off here, grounding what could have been a rather absurd scene into something far sadder and ultimately more human. Fortunately for fans of the flesh, the #AmericanGods pilot doesn't shy away from sex in other scenes. After all, it's not every day that we see a man eaten by a vagina in a show's first episode.

(Source: The A.V. Club. Poll Image Credit: Starz)