The current season of American Horror Story has been playing on our fears for six weeks now, and with every passing episode, we're getting closer to the root of Cult's evil as the show delves further into Kai Anderson's twisted psyche. Controlling just about everyone on the show, Evan Peters' disturbing character seems to have quite a following in his local town, and the latest episode proved just how insane Kai really is, as he planned an assassination attempt on his own life in order to cause panic within the community.

Episode 6 of Cult was exhilarating and I don't know about you, but we can't wait to see what happens next. If finding out what comes next isn't enough for you to tune into next week's instalment of #AmericanHorrorStory, then we'll give you another reason as to why Episode 7 is unmissable: Former AHS regular Frances Conroy is back! I know, right — how exciting is that! Wait, you don't believe us? Then what are you waiting for, check her out below in the twisted promo for Episode 7:

Conroy has been a part of almost every season of American Horror Story, appearing first in Murder House as Moira, the trusted and reliable maid of Ben and Vivien Harmon. In the second season, Conroy donned a black dress and dashing lipstick when she played Asylum's Shachath a.k.a the Angel of Death.

However, the actresses most recognizable #AHS role was Myrtle Snow, the eccentric but lovable member of the witches council in Coven. Conroy would appear again in Freak Show, portraying the villainous Dandy Mott's mother, Gloria. After being absent from Hotel, the actress played the fictionalized version of Mama Polk seen in Roanoke's very own fictional documentary My Roanoke Nightmare.

What Does Frances Conroy's Return to 'American Horror Story' Mean?

[Credit: American Horror Story: Cult]

As of yet we've no clue as to who Conroy will play in Cult but, judging from the trailer, it could be one of her most twisted characters yet. The black hairstyle, while looking a little like Madonna circa 1999, is definitely giving us Angel of Death flashbacks. But the unusual accent and her unpleasant demeanor is more reminiscent of Mama Polk.

Either way, there's no denying that American Horror Story has been somewhat lacking in the cast department this season due to the absence of AHS mainstays Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Lady Gaga and of course Jessica Lange, who's departure continues to impact the show. While Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have been doing a wonderful job this season, we're still missing some of the faces we've grown accustomed to, so we're delighted that Conroy is returning. But the big question here is which side will her character really be on? I guess we'll have to wait and see.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Wednesdays at on FX.

What other American Horror Story cast members would you like to see return? Tell us in the comment section below.