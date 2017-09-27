In this season's most intense episode yet, "11/9" revealed exactly how Kai recruits people into his cult and boy, do I need a clean-up on aisle four after that. Endlessly quotable, the fourth episode of American Horror Story: Cult was arguably the strongest yet, diving deep into the motivation of hilarious side characters while still bringing the #horror.

However, among all of the jizz-mopping and pussy-grabbing, there were also an impressive number of Easter Eggs and callbacks throughout the fourth episode of Season 7, so join us here at Movie Pilot as we explore all of the references hidden in "11/9."

1. 'Polking' Fun At Chaz Bono

Chaz Bono's role as Gary K. Longstreet made an unexpected return this week as the show revealed he was working alongside Kai Anderson all along. This suggests that the clowns who terrorized Ally back in Episode 1 were in fact real. Longstreet knew what was happening the entire time and probably even let the clowns into the supermarket once his colleagues had all gone home.

In an amusing aside, Longstreet later denies being the bigot that he's proven to be just moments later, arguing that:

"You treat us like we're redneck, wife-beating clansmen."

Whether you agree with this description or not, isn't that exactly the kind of character Bono played last season as a member of the cannibalistic Polk family?

2. Shake It Off

Speaking of Chaz, "11/9" ended with our resident redneck front and center, sawing off his own hand long before his 127 hours were up. Earlier in the episode, we saw Chaz vote in the 2016 Presidential Election, even though his severed stump required serious medical attention. You've got to hand it to him, Bono sure knows how to make an entrance!

But surprising parallels can also be drawn between this and President Trump himself, who recently made headlines after declining to shake the hand of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Soon after, Poland's First Lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, rebuked the current president in this same fashion, a move that may have inspired Bono's own handiwork this episode.

3. Listen Up, Hog-Faced Sluts!

Emma Roberts made her grand return to #AmericanHorrorStory this week as a reporter called Serena Belinda. While her appearance was brief, the former Scream Queen did manage to throw out a few more iconic lines of dialogue that will be remembered long after Kai's Cult has burned America down to the ground:

"I'm going to be on the Today Show one day, and I don't care how many dicks I have to suck to get there. K?"

Known for always playing bitchy characters on the show, it was rather fitting that one of the murderous clowns took Belinda's heart as a trophy, because she never seemed to have one in the first place, sucking "liver-spotted dick" to rise to the top. Unfortunately, there was no Chanel reunion between Roberts and Billie Lourd, but the intrepid young reporter could always reappear in another flashback.

4. Wise Up To Oprah

American Horror Story: Cult [Credit: FX]

When Leslie Grossman's character wasn't voting for Oprah Winfrey at the 2016 Presidential Election, Meadow revealed this week that she is adept at drawing, even designing the masks for Kai's killer clown cult. Among her designs though, one looked remarkably like Pennywise from Stephen King's IT, and this wouldn't be the first time that the Dancing Clown has been referenced in Season 7.

5. Ivy & Winter Bonded Over Pussy Grabbing

For a while now, fans have suspected that Ivy may know more about the clowns than she's letting on and yes, while her membership in the cult still hasn't been confirmed, we now know that she met Winter Anderson days before she was hired as a babysitter. In fact, the two bonded over their shared mistreatment of Longstreet after he sexually assaulted Ivy at a protest. Not only does this explain why Winter hasn't been fired yet, it also explains why Ivy defended her so much up until the moment when she came onto Ally — unless of course, Ivy was in on this act of adultery too...

Keep checking back with us weekly as we break down everything you missed in each episode of American Horror Story: Cult and remember: "Don't be a human cum mop!"

Did you spot any Easter Eggs that we missed in the fourth episode of American Horror Story: Cult? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!