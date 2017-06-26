It was just a perfect illusion! It has now been confirmed that Lady Gaga will not appear on Season 7 of American Horror Story. Rumors of Lady Gaga appearing in the election-themed season came about when a fan account on Twitter found an article claiming that the "Perfect Illusion" songstress was a part of the Season 7 cast.

RUMOR: According to an article in Vogue magazine, Lady Gaga is returning for #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/aVnZTMDjFS — AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) June 24, 2017

Lady Gaga made her Golden Globe-winning debut on #AmericanHorrorStory when she played the bloodthirsty Countess in Season 5's Hotel. She later came back for more blood in Season 6's Roanoke as a mysterious wood witch a.k.a. the original Supreme. The article stated that #LadyGaga would "return for an undisclosed role" in Season 7, but of course, we now know that this is all untrue. It is also worth noting that the article mistakenly stated that Season 1 was Hotel and that Season 2 was Roanoke — always double check your sources, folks!

What About These Unconfirmed American Horror Story Stars?

With these rumors of Lady Gaga and, of course, the ever-so-slowly growing list of confirmed cast members — which includes Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson — fans have expressed their hopes of seeing other American Horror Story fan favorites being confirmed for Season 7. But just how likely is it that they will make an appearance?

Lily Rabe

Rabe is no stranger to American Horror Story, appearing in every season since the start! If you weren't aware, Lily Rabe recently gave birth, and though it isn't uncommon for actresses to go straight back to work, could her motherly duties reduce her to a smaller role in the upcoming season? She was recently spotted in LA with costar Cheyenne Jackson, so chances of her (and even Jackson) being in Season 7 are high!

Frances Conroy

Conroy has been a part of American Horror Story since it first hit our screens in 2011. Her only absence was in Season 5. Frances Conroy is currently starring in the TV adaptation of Stephen Kings' #TheMist on Spike. Hopefully she will have a gap in her schedule to appear in Season 7.

Denis O'Hare

Denis O'Hare is another actor who has been a part of American Horror Story since the start. He was absent in Season 2's Asylum but has been present in every other season. O'Hare recently appeared on hit NBC show, This Is Us and has multiple upcoming projects — fingers crossed American Horror Story is one of them!

Taissa Farmiga

Farmiga has only appeared in Seasons 1, 3 and 6 but is still a key member of American Horror Story. She recently wrapped work on the upcoming #horror film The Nun, which is a spin-off from James Wan's The Conjuring. Does this mean she is free for Season 7?

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett made a great addition to the cast when she joined the ranks in Season 3's Coven. She has appeared on the show ever since. Bassett teased earlier in the year that she could possibly appear in Season 7, however it is all down to scheduling.

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates sadly wont be starring in American Horror Story: Season 7. Kathy will instead be directing an episode for the new season. #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/V0V0huHr17 — RYANLEEJOHNSON.COM (@ryanleejohnson) June 6, 2017

Similar to Angela Bassett, Bates joined American Horror Story in Season 3 and has appeared on the show ever since. It has been rumored that Kathy Bates will not be appearing in Season 7, and will instead direct an episode. Again — as we learned from Lady Gaga's rumor — we can't trust non-reliable sources. However, Bates did confirm that she would not be playing Donald Trump in the election-themed season. Could this mean she is playing someone else?

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts made her American Horror Story debut as the witch bitch Madison Montgomery in Season 3, appearing again in Season 4, but has been absent from the show ever since. Roberts was set to appear in Seasons 5 and 6, but plans didn't work out. With the cancellation of Scream Queens, and having wrapped on her next film, Little Italy, this could mean Roberts is able to make her AHS comeback.

Matt Bomer

Billie Lourd & Matt Bomer in 2014. Imagine if Matt joins Billie on #AHS7 ? #AHS pic.twitter.com/OvSXbF14BY — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHStoryNet) June 10, 2017

Matt Bomer joined American Horror Story in a brief role during the show's fourth season (Freak Show). He appeared in a bigger role for Season 5's Hotel, but was reduced to a smaller role in Season 6. Bomer was spotted in LA around the same time as Lily Rabe, meaning he is a likely Season 7 candidate.

Bring Back The Murder House Stars

Fans have always demanded and hoped for more of Season 1 stars Jamie Brewer, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott and Zachary Quinto (but specifically Connie Briton!). Although Brewer (Murder House, Coven, Freak Show), McDermott (Murder House, Asylum) and Quinto (Murder House, Asylum) have all had multiple appearances, we have only ever seen Connie Britton in Season 1. All four actors have expressed interest in returning to the world of American Horror Story, so fingers crossed we get them for Season 7 — or in future seasons.

