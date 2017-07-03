We are midway through the year, which (to horror fans) means we are getting closer to the highly anticipated Season 7 of American Horror Story. Once again, Ryan Murphy has decided to be incredibly secretive about the upcoming season, similar to last year's divisive Roanoke. However, Murphy did reveal that Season 7 would focus on the 2016 Presidential Election campaign, saying that:

"The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they’re watching it all go down. Which in itself was a horror story, so it’s like a horror story upon a horror story."

Although Murphy is still withholding most of the Season 7 info, he has been incredibly gracious (for Ryan Murphy at least) by releasing clues and cast announcements on his Instagram account. So, just who will be taking on the election-themed horrors this year? Well, here are the confirmed cast members for Season 7 so far:

Sarah Paulson

NEWS: Sarah Paulson on the set of American Horror Story 7 #AHS #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/lfpIxSkzsF — AHS NEWS (@ahsnews_feed) June 28, 2017

Ryan Murphy announced earlier this year at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that Sarah Paulson would return for Season 7. Paulson is no stranger to American Horror Story, as she has appeared in every season since the start. Not much is known about her role, other than that she is a lead. On-set pictures have revealed that Paulson's character has been labelled a "murderer."

Evan Peters

Evan Peters was also confirmed by Ryan Murphy at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Similar to Paulson, Evan Peters has been on American Horror Story since the start and will be a lead in the upcoming season. Murphy released a hint on Instagram of an unknown person with blue hair — it was later revealed to be Evan Peters!

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd has also been confirmed in a leading role for Season 7. Lourd starred in Ryan Murphy's comedy-horror series Scream Queens as Chanel #3. Billie Lourd is one of the many newcomers to the world of American Horror Story.

Adina Porter

Adina Porter on the set of American Horror Story season 7!! #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/awQdjJwBxk — AmericanHorrorStory (@RoanokeAHS) May 27, 2017

Adina Porter is no stranger to #AmericanHorrorStory. She appeared in a small role on Season 1 (Murder House) as a troubled patient of Ben Harmon, then took on a bigger role in Season 6 (Roanoke) as the badass Lee Harris. Porter has been seen on the set of Season 7 taking on the role as a reporter.

Colton Haynes

Ryan Murphy announced via Instagram that Arrow star Colton Haynes was joining the cast for Season 7. With the earlier "red, white and blue" clue that Ryan Murphy dropped, it is possible that Haynes's red mouth is a connection. Haynes is another newcomer this season.

Cheyenne Jackson

evan peters, adina porter and cheyenne jackson at paley center! #ahs7 pic.twitter.com/30SDE4lPvp — best of evan peters (@bestfevan) June 3, 2017

Back to a familiar face, Hotel and Roanoke star Cheyenne Jackson is back for Season 7. Rumors of Jackson returning for Season 7 started when he was seen in LA with fellow American Horror Story star Lily Rabe. His involvement was later confirmed when he was spotted on set.

Billy Eichner

Deadline reported that comedian and actor Billy Eichner was a part of the cast for Season 7, which Eichner himself confirmed by posting the article to Instagram. The only piece of information that is known about his role is that he will be close to Sarah Paulson's character. Eichner was the first newcomer to be announced.

Leslie Grossman

Ryan Murphy confirmed another new face this season with the announcement of Leslie Grossman. Grossman is the best known for her role on The WB series Popular, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Gina Matthews.

Alison Pill

Alison Pill joins the cast of #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/o5xr2q48Sw — AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) June 29, 2017

The newest newcomer to American Horror Story is Alison Pill. She was recently spotted on the set of Season 7 working alongside Sarah Paulson. It is rumored that the two will play a couple. Pill is best known for her roles in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Many familiar faces such as: Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts and Finn Wittrock have all been rumored, but are all yet to be officially confirmed.

Are you excited about the cast so far? Who are you hoping to see in Season 7 of American Horror Story? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!