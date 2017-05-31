After Ryan Murphy dropped that "red, white and blue clue" last week, new American Horror Story photos have emerged from the set of Season 7, confirming that Evan Peters will sport blue hair... And that's not all.

The photos in question reveal that Peters has also tied up his Smurf hair in a bun and is holding his left arm in a sling. Judging from his injury and the gaunt expression on his face, Peters doesn't look too happy about the questions that his character is being asked by reporters in the scene:

evan peters on the set of the new season of american horror story pic.twitter.com/prvvvRz5WK — AmericanHorrorStory (@ltsEvanPeters) May 29, 2017

Given that he's speaking to the media outside of a courthouse, the character that Evans is playing has probably just emerged from a hearing regarding the attack that left those bruises on his face.

Ryan Murphy recently explained to E Online how the first ten minutes of Season 7 will begin, possibly providing us with clues as to what's happened to Peters;

"The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down."

Could the injuries sustained by Peters' character have occurred then? While it's entirely possible that this character could just be a random victim of whichever monster is plaguing the cast of Season 7, the media attention suggests that Evans could be playing a more famous character.

If that's true, then the American Horror Story alumni could very well have been cast as a politician to fit in with the election theme of Season 7. This may rule out our idea that Peters could be playing an otherworldly entity of sorts, although this wouldn't be the first time that the star has played someone with hidden darkness on the show.

Aside from casting announcements, little has been revealed about Season 7 of American Horror Story so far in terms of the narrative, but at least we now know for sure that Peters won't be playing Donald Trump. Sure, the blue ponytail is a divisive look, but it sure beats wearing a fat suit.

Who do you think Evan Peters could be playing in Season 7 of American Horror Story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

(Source — E Online)