From nail guns and cheeto-faces to that unforgettable clean-up on aisle four, American Horror Story: Cult has been one of the most contentious seasons of the show so far. One episode was even edited recently due to the disturbing parallels that it shared with a real-life shooting, but now that "Mid-Western Assassin" has finally aired, the controversy may still not end there.

Months before Season 7 of American Horror Story premiered on TV, fans were outraged to discover that Lena Dunham would join the cast of Cult. Controversy has plagued the star and creator of Girls following the release of her memoir Not That Kind of Girl due to the descriptions of sexual molestation contained within. Now though, Dunham is set to reignite controversy on our screens in Episode 7 of American Horror Story: Cult, and a new preview contains our first glimpse of the star in action.

Titled "Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins, Scumbag," Episode 7 will star Dunham as Valerie Solanas, the woman who famously tried to assassinate the artist Andy Warhol back in the late '60s. Before trying to shoot Warhol, Solanas wrote a radical feminist manifesto called SCUM where she advocated the death of men. Warhol survived the assassination attempt and soon after Solanas was arrested she was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Solanas died of pneumonia at the age of 52 on April 25, 1988. However, the title of the episode that focuses on her life implies that her death may be portrayed on the show too, even though it occurred long after the assassination attempt. Lena Dunham is only contracted to appear in one episode of American Horror Story this season, so there's a chance that Dunham could play Solanas in her final days too.

While it remains unclear how much of these real-life events will play out on the show, Warhol's cult-like impact on the art world has clearly been drawn upon to reflect the fanatical following that Kai Anderson has developed in modern-day America. It's only fitting then that Evan Peters will take a break from playing the blue-haired wonder in Episode 7 to tackle the role of Warhol alongside other real-life cult leaders this season.

Whether you're excited to see Lena Dunham star opposite Evan Peters or believe that her casting was the real American horror story here, tune in to FX on October 17 to see her debut, alongside the return of Frances Conroy.

