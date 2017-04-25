American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy proved himself to be twistier than Twisty the Clown this year when he began to reveal details about the election-themed seventh season. After stating that Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton would appear in the Season 7 premiere, re-enacting the horror of 2016's Presidential Election, Murphy then backtracked and said that neither of them would actually turn up on the show.

American Horror Story [Credit: FX]

This news was rather disheartening for those of us who longed to see Kathy Bates take on the role of Trump, perhaps even 'reimagining' him as a demonic entity of sorts. However, while that dream of ours may have been ripped away from us, Murphy has now finally confirmed that Trump will most definitely and for sure play a role in Season 7 of American Horror Story. For real though. No take-backsies.

How Will Trump & Clinton Appear In 'American Horror Story: Election'?

As we already knew that the "batshit" seventh season would open on 2016's Election night, it makes perfect sense that Trump and Clinton would appear in some capacity, but the question so far has been: How?

American Horror Story [Credit: FX]

Aside from the rumors regarding Kathy Bates, American Horror Story viewers have also speculated that fan favorites Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson could appear in as Trump and Clinton respectively. However, Murphy has now revealed that this won't be the case.

During an interview with EW, Murphy explained that Trump and Clinton will appear in Season 7, but not in the way that you would expect:

"We don’t have actors playing them. You’ll see them on television. The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they’re watching it all go down. Which in itself was a horror story, so it’s like a horror story upon a horror story."

More terrible than the election results themselves? Color us intrigued, Murphy...

How Will This Reveal Impact Season 7 Of 'American Horror Story'?

American Horror Story [Credit: FX]

While this certainly makes sense from a narrative point of view, the fact that Trump and Clinton will only appear briefly on a TV screen will be somewhat divisive for fans. On the one hand, it's reassuring to hear that the pair's political sparring won't distract from the horror of American Horror Story. After all, viewers should be more focused on the scares than whether they agree with the political rhetoric of that admittedly horrific night.

On the other hand, it would have been fascinating to see how Murphy could have reinterpreted the events of election night through the lens of American Horror Story. Obvious jokes aside, Murphy has always excelled at tapping into the collective fears that are deeply ingrained in our society. In that sense, there's arguably no show on TV right now better suited to tackling America's current political climate.

Check out more instances of 'American Horror Story' depicting real-life monsters in the clip below:

See also:

Despite the lack of real life political figures in Season 7 of American Horror Story, we're sure that Murphy and his team will somehow find a way to concoct something even more terrifying than the idea of seeing more Trump on our screens. Our money is on the Antichrist from Season 1 returning to claim power in the White House, dooming the American Horror Story universe in ways eerily similar to our own.

Poll Would you like to see Kathy Bates play a demonic version of Donald Trump? Yes, that would be a triumph of titanic proportions.

No, the very idea of this fills me with misery.

(Source: EW. Poll Image Credit: FX)