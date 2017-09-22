Back when Roanoke messed with all of our collective minds, fans of American Horror Story theorized that Season 6 may deliberately echo Season 1 as an attempt to bind the entire show together. After all, it's long been known that each season takes place in the same shared universe and it's hard to deny that Roanoke held a number of parallels with Murder House, including a focus on ghosts and hauntings.

A year later, the theory appears to have developed further now that Season 7 has begun to parallel key events from Season 2. Cult's Dr. Rudy Vincent clearly holds sinister motives and these are more than just a bit reminiscent of Asylum's Dr. Oliver Thredson, another evil psychiatrist who killed people under the guise of Bloody Face. Ally's phobia of enclosed spaces also hearkens back to the oppressive facade of Briarcliff Manor where an earlier Sarah Paulson character was held captive.

If this theory is true and each new season of American Horror Story parallels one of the first five installments, then how will Season 8 evoke the story of Coven?

'I Bet You Thought You'd Seen The Last Of Me'

'American Horror Story: Coven' [Credit: FX]

Back in October 2016, show runner Ryan Murphy revealed that the spirits of Season 1's Murder House would cross over with the spirited witches of Season 3's Coven, combining for the most "bizarre" American Horror Story crossover seen so far. While Murphy told EW that this wouldn't happen in Season 7, renewals for Seasons 8 and 9 hinted that it wouldn't be too long until we saw the likes of Queenie cast their spell over Tate Langdon.

Now that we're seeing more evidence of how Roanoke reflected Murder House and Cult echoes events from Asylum, it looks like Season 8 could be the perfect time to dive back into the events of Coven. After all, Murphy revealed to EW last year that he's already trying to figure out the logistics of the crossover:

"I’ve [already] started going to actors from both of the seasons, quietly, saying, 'I think in this window, if you could fit us in... so yeah, it’s fun. It’s weird."

Sure, most of the characters from Murder House and Coven died before the end of their respective seasons. However, in a world of ghosts and witches, you don't have to be the Supreme to realize how easily the show could work around this, bringing back a number of fan favorites to our screens.

What will happen in the Murder House/Coven crossover remains to be seen, but the political turmoil of Season 7 could lead to witch hunts on a whole new scale while evoking the kind of real world fears that Cult explores so well. At the end of the day though, we'll just settle for the return of Jessica Lange, somehow pitting her Supreme against reigning champ Cordelia Foxx. The timeline is already more confusing than Myrtle Snow's wardrobe and that's before we factor the Dante's Inferno theory into the mix.

When do you think the Murder House/Coven crossover will take place? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

(Source: EW, MTV)