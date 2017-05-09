Breaking news, sound the alarm bells, do not attempt to adjust the picture. It's just been made official — American Idol is returning to TV screens in 2018.

What was thought to be the final episode of the long-running and well loved talent show aired back in April of last year, but as then-host Ryan Seacrest said, the show was only saying goodbye to audiences "for now." Despite the major success of American Idol, it couldn't save itself from the spiraling costs of creating the show and the falling ratings, but it didn't take long for other networks to start jumping at the chance to bring it back.

And as ABC confirmed to Entertainment Weekly earlier today, the Disney owned network came out the victors in a new deal to return the famous reality competition series to the air for its sixteenth season. Entertainment Weekly also report that ABC outbid original American Idol broadcasters Fox and rivals NBC for the rights to the new season.

As of today, there's no news regarding the specifics of the new season, so we don't yet know who will host and who will judge, following in the footsteps of the likes of Seacrest, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez.

Judges: Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson [Credit: Fox]

However, fans should expect big things, as Disney co-chairman Ben Sherwood described an all new iteration of American Idol that aims to be even "bigger and bolder" than Fox's version. As Sherwood told Entertainment Weekly:

"Idol is an entertainment icon, and now it will air where it belongs, in ABC’s lineup of addictive fan favorites alongside 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'The Bachelor.' America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever 'Idol.'"

Indeed it seems that ABC will be going all out to outdo their rivals at Fox, with ABC president Channing Dungey throwing a jibe at Fox's decision to cancel the show after 14 years and 555 episodes, saying:

"'American Idol' is a pop-culture staple that left the air too soon. ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realizing their dreams."

So get your voting fingers warmed up, and relive the 2016 American Idol winner Trent Harmon's performance of Chandelier in the video below!

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)