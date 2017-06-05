Tom Cruise is vividly energetic and still, in some ways, a rep for the 1980s, but even so, seeing him literally covered in cocaine is new. Cruise is usually the hero, even when his actions aren't exactly sanctioned by the law. (See: nearly every Mission: Impossible movie) He flies right and has good intentions.

American Made looks like it flips Cruise's typical persona on its head. His character, based on a real person, is a small-time pilot who gets a new lease on life when he begins running drugs and guns for the CIA. Universal has just released the first American Made trailer, and it looks like a wild ride in the vein of The Wolf Of Wall Street and Lord Of War.

Here's what the studio has to say about the movie, which re-teams the star with his Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman:

In Universal Pictures’ American Made, Tom Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith), in this international escapade based on the outrageous (and real) exploits of a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history. Based on a true story, American Made co-stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones and Jayma Mays. The film is produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Academy Award®-winning producer Brian Grazer (A Beautiful Mind), Cross Creek Pictures’ Brian Oliver (Black Swan) and Tyler Thompson (Everest), Quadrant Pictures’ Doug Davison (The Departed), and Kim Roth (Inside Man). Gary Spinelli wrote the screenplay.

Cruise is working overtime this year. In addition to this, he's at work on the latest Mission: Impossible movie, and has #TheMummy, the start of the #DarkUniverse, opening this weekend.

American Made opens on September 29, 2017.

