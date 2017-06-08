The Bella Thorne starrer just can't seem to catch a break these days. The Weinstein Co. and Dimension Films — the folks in charge of distributing Amityville: The Awakening — are removing Blumhouse's latest film off of its June 30 release date. The studios are pulling the release right at the 11th hour, as the film was scheduled to drop in a mere couple of weeks!

This isn't the first time that this has happened to the cursed flick. The movie, which was originally shot back in 2014, was first slated to drop January 6, 2015. The release was then pushed back to April of the following year to allow for extensive re-shoots. After getting pulled from its spring 2016 release, the film moved three more times, from August 2016 to January 2017, and finally to its latest spot on June 30, 2017.

When a movie gets pushed back so many times, it is usually not a good sign. The latest Rings movie suffered the same fate for over a year, and I don't need to remind you what a shit show that turned out to be.

It appears that the Amityville release dates seem to be as big of a hoax as the actual #AmityvilleHorror haunting. With the studios not releasing any information as to why the sudden setback — and no clue as to a new release date — some fans took to social media to let off some steam.

Can't believe Amityville: The Awakening has been pushed back again! The remake will be out before it at this rate! #horror #Amityville — KendallReviews (@gjkendall) June 8, 2017

Dude wtf. Just release it for fucks sake. — Patrick Baxter (@patmanpow) June 8, 2017

Of course, not all of them where as serious. After so many delays, some people couldn't help but to crack jokes.

Amityville the Awakening has been delayed so long I can't even come up with new ways to joke about its delays. — Brian Collins (@BrianWCollins) June 8, 2017

It's taken so long to open that they've changed it to "Amityville The Fell Back Asleep-ening"! — VVO)))LFMAN (@TheWolfman) June 8, 2017

By the time AMITYVILLE: THE AWAKENING finally comes out Bella Thorne will actually be dead. #pretttmuchtheendgameofjokes — Scott Foy (@Foywonder) June 8, 2017

We'll all be ghosts by the time that movie comes out. — Troy McFuture (@DeathMullet) June 8, 2017

The doomed film follows a single mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and her three children (Cameron Monaghan, Bella Thorne, and Mckenna Grace) as they move into a new home. Unbeknownst to them, the new home has an infamous past involving a mass murder and strange phenomena that took place decades earlier.

Keep posted for more information on the latest #AmityvilleTheAwakening news — if it ever even comes at all. Be sure to let us know what you think about the latest delay.