The once untouchable Netflix has been getting itself into a bit of hot water lately. After the streaming service revealed they are billions of dollars in debt, as well as enraging subscribers by canceling some their favorite shows, the streaming service has now ticked off one of the world's most popular comedians.

According to a report on industry pay disparity by Variety, a source revealed that Amy Schumer's people returned to #Netflix to demand more money for her taping of The Leather Special, once they learned how much comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle earned for their Netflix Comedy Specials. The two male comedians made headlines when it was reported that they earned a whopping $20 million each to film their specials, against Schumer's mere $11 million.

Whether you love her or hate her, #AmySchumer is currently one of the world's most profitable comedians — and she knows her worth. When she filmed the March special, Schumer's popularity was at an all time high, due to the Emmy win for her Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer and the box office success of her rom-com Trainwreck. That said, she still earned 52% of what equally popular Chapelle and Rock made, and Netflix reportedly coughed up a lot more dollar when the question of fairness was raised.

This has come off the back of many actresses demanding parity with their male co-stars, after it's become more and more apparent that there's a huge gulf between how much actors are paid depending on their gender. Jennifer Lawrence opened up about the subject in a 2015 essay, which took the issue out of the negotiating room and into Hollywood's collective conscious. Now we're seeing many actors demand parity with their male counterparts. For example, when a Sony hack revealed Charlize Theron earned less that Chris Hemsworth for her role in The Huntsman: Winter's War, the actress renegotiated her salary and added another $10 million to her pay check. A-listers Emma Stone, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, and Natalie Portman have all been increasingly vocal about the issue.

'The Huntsman: Winter's War' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

And it ain't just Hollywood. Shameless' Emmy Rossum reportedly demanded more money to put her on an equal footing with William H. Macy, and The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch recently negotiated their salaries to an eye-watering $500,000 per episode as well as making them series regulars. However, House of Cards star and beloved Amazonian Robin Wright is still trying to secure a pay rise that will put her on an equal footing with Kevin Spacey — so it looks like Netflix might not have learned its lesson.

Regardless of whether you think these actors are all wealthy enough already, it's a problem that persists across all industries, but the women of Hollywood have a platform to speak out that other women don't. That makes them an important first step in stamping out this archaic and baffling issue once and for all.

Do you think it's totally unfair that in 2k17 actors are compensated differently depending in their gender? Or are they all overpaid already? Sound off in the comments!