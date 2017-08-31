Annabelle: Creation, a part of the The Conjuring series, has continued to drive audiences wild with its demon doll starlet. Annabelle, a creepy wooden doll with a white dress, red stitching and a large red decorative flower on her hip, was seen making rounds in Taiwan's High Speed Rail (HSR). Facebook posts released by Warner Bros, now removed, showed the doll sitting in various places throughout the Taiwanese train station.

An Unauthorized Passenger

Annabelle in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia [Credit: Facebook/Rapid KL]

Though the photograph above is one of Annabelle's ride on Malaysia's Rapid KL, where the doll was graciously received, Taiwan has pointed out that they were not included in the taking of these pictures in any way. A spokeperson for Taiwan's HSR insisted that the photographs violated regulations since the photographs were to be used for commercial purposes. A netizen sided with the company saying that the focus should not be on the doll, but on the train company being used for marketing without their authorization. Other online users claimed that "asking for an apology was reasonable."

To Market Or Not To Market

Taiwan's High Speed Rail does have a point, when comparing the photographs released by the Malaysian Rapid KL to the Taiwan incident, the photos were released on the train company's Facebook page and used as a fun way to promote good manners. #WarnerBros has removed the photographs, claiming they were provided by a third party.

If you ask me, any publicity is good publicity because it brings attention to the entity you want to promote. Someone must've seen the photographs of #Annabelle on Malaysia's Facebook page and thought it'd be fun to do it themselves and sell them to Warner Bros. Unfortunately, Taiwan's HSR didn't take that well and probably for good reason. It may be just a doll, but it would've been nice to be a part of the gag instead of hearing about it through a Facebook post (and furthermore, from an American entertainment company that relies on Asian markets to increase the box office of many of their films). Business is business, but one shouldn't overstep their boundaries to make money.

Souce: [BBC]