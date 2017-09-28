The Walking Dead may be one of the most-watched shows on television, but there's one person who refuses to contribute to the ratings: Andrew Lincoln.

Despite playing the show's arguably most central character, Rick Grimes, Lincoln has never watched a single episode of #TheWalkingDead — especially the ones featuring him as "Old Man Rick."

'The Walking Dead' [Credit: AMC]

'I Am Allergic To My Own Face'

It goes without saying that Lincoln has saved himself quite a bit of heartbreak. It must be hard enough spending hours acting out some of The Walking Dead's most harrowing scenes. Lincoln has no doubt saved himself the emotional trauma of reliving moments like Lori's death, or being forced to (almost) chop off Carl's arm.

It's not that he doesn't like the story. After all, he still reads the comics. According to Lincoln, his reason for avoiding the show is a little more personal.

In an interview with TV Insider, the actor joked that the it's more of a "it's not you, it's me" situation:

"I'm choosing to ignore the whole thing. I couldn't even look at myself in the old-age makeup. Couldn't bear it. I don't watch the show at all. I am allergic to my own face."

Lincoln was referring, of course, to Old Man Rick; a much older version of the Rick Grimes we all know and love. To be fair, the sight of Silver Fox Grimes makes all of us uncomfortable, too. He recently hinted at the reveal of Silver Fox Grimes for the upcoming Season 8.

Andrew Lincoln Is Literally Old Man Grimes

No one loves a good boycott more than Andrew Lincoln. According to a 2016 interview with The Guardian, he's shied away from watching his own films and shows for more than a decade:

"I haven’t watched myself for 15 years, because I don’t enjoy it. There’s a lot of working parts that can change your performance in between you giving it and it going out."

That's right, 15 years. If this is true, then not only has Lincoln never seen a single episode of The Walking Dead, but he's never even watched Love Actually.

It's not uncommon for actors to avoid watching their own performances to keep their character as consistent as possible. But in the same interview, Lincoln admitted that he's developed quite the penchant for shunning the one thing that most actors couldn't live without: technology.

First of all, Lincoln won't touch social media with a ten foot pole (so watch out for those catfishers). In fact, he doesn't even own a smartphone. He's got enough distractions as it is, considering he spends his days chasing zombies and his nights being a dad to his two kids, Arthur and Matilda.

No wonder he feels so comfortable portraying zombie-slaying super dad Rick Grimes!

(Sources: TV Insider, The Guardian)