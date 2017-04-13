The Walking Dead Season 7 may have only just concluded, but fans and cast members alike are getting super pumped for Season 8. With the war against the Saviors finally underway, Carol and Morgan back to their old violent ways and the show's 100th episode coming up, this season looks set to be an explosive one.

That's right, 100 episodes. That's a hell of a lot of Rick Grimes. For fans who've stuck it out through years of beloved character deaths and Carl's bad hair days, #TheWalkingDead looks set to deliver quite the reward. Speaking with Comic Book, Andrew Lincoln promises the Season 8 premiere will be "one of the greatest episodes we've ever attempted."

"It's Going To Be Insane This Season"

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Make no mistake: Andrew Lincoln is absolutely psyched for Season 8:

"I'm more excited about this season than ever and this is not - I'm not blowing smoke up anybody - this is so real. I am ready to go. I can't wait. It's going to be insane this season."

Lincoln says he was thrilled enough about the pilot episode almost eight years ago, let alone the prospect of shooting the hundredth; something he never imagined the show could achieve:

"It's a huge milestone and, you know, it will be a big deal because there's a lot of the crew and a few of the cast left that have trudged all of those hard and sweaty and bloody miles together."

Shooting The Walking Dead is damn hard work, especially when you consider the stinking hot summer shooting schedule the crew endure season after season. But considering the importance of that magic hundredth episode, it's no wonder Lincoln can't wait.

See also:

Why Episode #100 Is So Significant

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Lincoln is remaining tight-lipped on the plot for Season 8. But he can promise that "a full-scale war" will be commencing in the premiere— and he has a sneaking suspicion that it's something Scott Gimple has been planning for the past four years:

" I like to think he's that much of a boy scout: always prepared."

Despite the fact that not a whole lot is known about Episode #100, a fair amount can be deduced from the comics— and not just the All Out War arc.

Issue #100 of The Walking Dead comics was one of the biggest yet. It was the first appearance of Lucille, which also signaled the untimely and incredibly gory loss of Glenn. Suffice to say, comic readers may have some reservations regarding that number.

The Walking Dead [Credit: AMC]

Of course, fans have (almost) recovered from Glenn's death, and it seems unlikely that the Season 8 premiere will be as horrific as Season 7 was. Nevertheless, the show writers will surely be planning something big for the occasion.

So while we cross our fingers that we won't be losing another fan favorite, what does the first issue of the All Out War comic volume tell us about what to expect for Episode #100?

Read spoiler If The Walking Dead plans to follow Issue #115, then there's some very dramatic plot twists to expect for Season 8 Episode 1. The issue marks the first time Ezekiel and Michonne sleep together. But considering the show is all about Richonne, this might mean Ezekiel will be hooking up with Carol.

Read spoiler Rick, meanwhile, begins to have his doubts as a leader. Nevertheless, he travels to the Sanctuary with a small group to try and negotiate a truce with Negan. But much to his surprise, someone's got there before him— Gregory. What's worse, the slimy cretin reveals that Hilltop will be standing with the Saviors against Rick's army.

Lincoln's making some pretty big claims for Season 8. Let's hope the end result lives up to the hype!

What are your predictions for the hundredth episode of The Walking Dead?

(Source: Comic Book)