#AndrewLincoln, who plays Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead, is not only incredible at faking his American accent, but also at method acting. But thankfully, not Jared Leto-level stuff.

In an interview with EW, Lincoln gave his fans some insight into how he deals with some of the really big scenes in #TheWalkingDead. When asked if he knew about Jadis and the Scavengers' impending betrayal in the Season 7 finale, he admitted he didn't—so that shocked reaction of his was genuine. Here's what he had to say:

“Nope. Nope. Nope. No clue. I’m serious when I say that I don’t ask for any information. I don’t want to know. Obviously, if there are things like his relationship with Michonne I would prefer to know that there are seeds being sown, but with big reveals like this, I love learning on the day. I think it’s much, much stronger. Because no matter how good you are, there’s an inherent sense that you might play something that may signal.”

Pretty amazing, isn't it? Lincoln prefers not to know what's going to happen in some of the bigger reveals until the last possibly moment. No wonder he had that look on his face...take a look at it again:

Credit: AMC

It was partly because he was probably still in shock that the Heapsters were going to betray him! Lincoln continues on the big twist from the Garbage Patch Kids:

“I read it, and I went, “Ooooooh, it’s so smart!” Because you know what the writers did is they put that really good joke in before and it diffuses, and it’s such a smart way of going, “Oh, they’ll never do that,” because you just think, “Oh, they’re funny.” It’s so good because it deflects and then it reveals. All the EPs asked me, “Did you see it coming?” And I went, “I didn’t see it.”

What about you, readers? Were you all just as surprised at the Scavengers' betrayal as Rick Grimes and Andrew Lincoln? Let me know below!

[Source: EW]