Movies can change a great deal—either in story or design—from conception to the moment production starts. This is most evident in blockbusters, especially in superhero movies. When it comes to designs, the best way to get an idea of how visually different any given film could have been is through its #conceptart.

As the latest example of these intriguing looks at what could have been in the superhero movie world, we have #GuardiansoftheGalaxy courtesy of its concept artist, Andy Park.

Being a Marvel design staple after working in movies like Thor, Age of Ultron and Civil War, Park holds an impressive resume of superhero concept art. And the artist's got a knack for sharing his unused designs through social media. Thanks to that, we have a very interesting look at a particularly curious design: Gamora's original look.

The artist shared this piece through Instagram:

In the caption, #AndyPark revealed this was created during the early stages of development for the film.

There are two things that instantly stand out in this piece: The model and the color. When it comes to the model, that version of the character is not based on #ZoeSaldana. As I said above, developing a movie is a long process and Marvel may have not been sure of who would ultimately take the role, but it's curious to see they had such a different image from what the most dangerous woman in the universe ultimately looked like.

Moving on to the color, I'm surprised to see #Marvel deviating so much from the source material by choosing purple over green—a color scheme that, I might point out, ultimately was used for Lee Pace's Ronan the Accuser. You could argue that her character was largely unknown by regular moviegoers at the time and therefore such a color change would have gone by unnoticed. But it would have been disappointing for fans of the lore to not get Gamora as she looks in the comics.

Aside from the color, the character's design looked quite promising, especially with the prominent face markings. Would it have been better than the version we have now? Not really. #JamesGunn opted for a much more streamlined design that works great in live-action and retained its alien elements. But it's fun to get a peek behind the curtain and see what could have been.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theaters on May 5, 2017.

What did you think of Gamora's original look? Would you have preferred that to the one we have now? Let me know in the comments!