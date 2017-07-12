No matter where you live in the world, you're aware that the billionaire Donald Trump is currently the President of the United States. I know, I know; we still can't completely believe it either.

And as we're equally aware, Trump has never been one to shy away from posting on social media to tell us about the evils of the "fake news media" which, to the delight of millions, has given comedians and late night talk show hosts ample fodder to craft new jokes.

But this week, Stephen Colbert had the legendary #AndySerkis on the Late Show to promote the upcoming War for the Planet of the Apes, and toward the end, Colbert asked Serkis if he'd he a hero and do something we never knew we needed, an act that only he could perform: Read a couple of Donald Trump's tweets as Gollum. And deliver, he did.

With #StephenColbert being such a Lord of the Rings fan it was exciting to see Serkis on the show, and even better to hear him give Trump's tweets the correct voice as he instantly transformed into the character he put on the map. And from the look of pure glee on Colbert's face, it was a dream come true.

This isn't the first time we've heard Trump's tweets read by a voice actor of an iconic character, however. Mark Hamill has done it twice, reading various tweets by our chill-challenged fearless leader in the voice of the Joker.

No matter what your feelings are towards the current American president, you've got to be impressed that two of the most iconic voices in entertainment saw fit to bring Trump's tweets to life.

Who else would you want to hear read Trump's tweets? Tell us in the comments below!