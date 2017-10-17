When J.J. Abrams re-inaugurated Star Wars on the big screen, little did we know that it would be like riding through the Hoth asteroid belt. While The Force Awakens and Rogue One underwent minor alterations, the untitled Han Solo film proved to be a turbulent production when directing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project. Although Lucasfilm then brought in Ron Howard, it suffered another setback when they had to part ways with Colin Trevorrow. However, as the studio has finally settled on Abrams to direct Episode IX and Howard for the #HanSolo spin-off, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) has decided to present his thoughts on the matter.

After appearing in a gigantic hologram in The Force Awakens, Serkis's Snoke has become a fan-favorite largely due to the mystery surrounding his origins. But before appearing in The Last Jedi and Force-floating the hell out of Rey, Serkis is out promoting his directorial debut, Breathe. Metro caught up with him and asked for his views on the back-to-back reshuffling of Star Wars directors.

“Everyone wants to make the best film, and sometimes, for some reason, it just doesn’t work out. And sometimes it is creative differences. I don’t really know too much about that situation, other than it was an agreeable parting.”

When Snoke showed up with his scarred face in The Force Awakens, numerous fan-fictions and theories started popping up regarding his history and motivations. So, when Snoke ordered General Hux to bring Kylo Ren, fans were sure that the franchise will flesh out his backstory in the next installment, only to discover that Rian Johnson has no intention of doing so.

While the lack of information about Snoke's future after The Last Jedi might've caused fans to worry, Serkis's enthusiasm will give them a sigh of relief.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to him. Because of life. [But] I am so thrilled for him.”

As The Last Jedi is a few months away from its release, fans can't expect Serkis to blurt out his character's fate and cause the studio a major financial loss. However, the anonymity around Snoke, Johnson's rejection to tell his story and Serkis's reaction to Abrams's return to the franchise is a hint that he'll survive The Last Jedi and arrive for a final showdown in Episode IX.

In addition to that, if we take the end of The Last Jedi's trailer on face-value, there's a possibility that Ben Solo might choose the Light side and unite with Rey. So, it's possible that Abrams might end up re-purposing Darth Vader and the Emperor's fight from Return of the Jedi into an epic battle between Rey, Snoke and Ben for Episode IX.

The Star Wars cinematic universe has been one of the longest running franchises in the industry, and considering the success of the latest installments, Lucasfilm will look to keep it that way for years to come. Although their search for perfection has led to the loss of less conventional directors like Lord, Miller and Trevorrow, the swift inclusion of renowned directors like Ron Howard and Abrams will allow the production house to meet fans' expectations.

While The Last Jedi is already looking like a Porg-filled blockbuster, the combined efforts of Abrams and Chris Terrio will surely provide fans the finale they deserve.

(Source: Metro)