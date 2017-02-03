Renowned for her colossal humanitarian heart, being an advocate for the Special Envoy for the Unite Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie is one of those rare beings who is as beautiful on the outside as she is on the inside.

Consequently, Trump's recent immigration ban which prevents citizens from 7 (predominantly Muslim) countries from entering the United States, as well as stopping any refugees from entering the country — has not sat well with the megastar, and now she's spoken out against 'The Donald.'

'I'm Proud Of Our Country's History Of Giving Shelter To The Most Vulnerable People.'

Taking to the New York Times to write an op-ed directed toward Trump and his decision to ban refugees from the country, Jolie made her strongly opposed feelings known. First she began by stating that she was proud of America, and its history with refugees:

"I'm proud of our country's history of giving shelter to the most vulnerable people."

Before going on to state that Americans have historically felt so strongly about such ideals, that they have given their lives for them:

"Americans have shed blood to defend the idea that human rights transcend culture, geography, ethnicity and religion."

Jolie Highlights That All Six Of Her Children Were Born In Foreign Countries

Having adopted three children from Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam and giving birth in both Nambia and France, Angelina states that all six of her children were born in countries other than America, but that all six of them are "proud American citizens." While she highlights that she wants America to be safe for the "nation's children," her concerns are also much more global:

"I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America. And that we can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries — even babies — as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion."

Angelina States That The 'Facts' Surrounding Refugees In America, Are Simply Untrue

Aside from the tough treatment Trump has decided to impose on those seeking refuge within America, Angelina Jolie emphasizes that one of the biggest problems surrounding refugees is how they are depicted in the media and the so called 'facts' which follow them. Initially she states that the image of thousands of people trying to cross the border into the U.S. is simply unfounded:

"It is simply not true that our borders are overrun or that refugees are admitted to the United States without close scrutiny."

And that those who are seeking refuge are often those who are in desperate need of help:

"Only the most vulnerable people are put forward for resettlement in the first place: survivors of torture, and women and children at risk or who might not survive without urgent, specialized medical assistance."

To Deny Refugees Is To 'Play With Fire'

As a final parting shot, Angelina warns that Trump's immigration ban will not only fail to help the growing refugee problem, but will actually help to aggravate it —with potentially dire consequences:

"If we send a message that it is acceptable to close the door to refugees, or to discriminate among them on the basis of religion, we are playing with fire. We are lighting a fuse that will burn across continents, inviting the very instability we seek to protect ourselves against."