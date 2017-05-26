There are only a few days left until the release of Wonder Woman and the excitement is palpable. After all, she's such a major comic book character that it's hard to believe it took this long for her to get a live-action adaptation on the big screen. In 75 years of ever-growing popularity, she's more than earned the right to benefit from the exposure and budget of a Batman or Superman.

To celebrate this anticipated release, theaters are throwing various themed screenings, though we would have probably been naive to believe that the reaction to a Wonder Woman event wouldn't be all glee and impatience. The Alamo Drafthouse theater in Austin, Texas, decided to host one women-only screening of the movie, writing on their website that even the staff employed would only be ladies:

The most iconic superheroine in comic book history finally has her own movie, and what better way to celebrate than with an all-female screening? Apologies, gentlemen, but we're embracing our girl power and saying "No Guys Allowed" for one special night at the Alamo Ritz. And when we say "People Who Identify As Women Only," we mean it. Everyone working at this — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female. So lasso your geeky girlfriends together and grab your tickets to this celebration of one of the most enduring and inspiring characters ever created.

It's a fun and easy idea to celebrate a character that's always been representative of female power. Sounds fun?

If you've ventured even once into the comments of any Facebook page, you know where this is going. When the theater's page shared the link to their event, a bunch of men (and, sadly, a couple of women) with too much time on their hands reacted like I expect someone would react when ordering a Wonder Woman figurine online, only to receive one of Jared Leto's infamous used condoms instead. Let's keep in mind that this is one screening (now two, because it sold out so fast) at one theater in Texas that most of the outraged, fragile men would have probably never attended in the first place.

The comments are gold, but they're made even better by Alamo's social media manager's completely unfazed replies:

Of course the liberals are behind all this:

Wonder Woman deserves to be treated as a major movie for women exactly because there are so many male-led movies that Mr. Mike Canales had to write "etc."

But what if Hollywood executives were primarily women, and female actresses were generally paid better than men, and most male roles would be described by their physical attributes, and men were expected to spend hours dressing up and wear extremely uncomfortable shoes to premieres when women could show up in a nice shirt and everyone would be fine with it, and and and? Would you bash a men-only screening then, Tony Lee?

This is bound to be a fun night for a small group of ladies. It doesn't change anything to the movie, or to anyone's ability to go see it.

Thankfully, a few men jumped in to remind us that not every man on the planet is going to make a mission out of ruining the fun for women he's never met and will never meet.

Cody is our true hero:

As a certain Nolan Buro put it, "if Batman was the longest running male character in an industry dominated by women and was the first major male character to get a film after 20 odd movies staring women, you would have a point. But it's not, so you don't."

The Alamo Drafthouse is doing a fantastic job acknowledging Wonder Woman for the progress it represents, from being the first big screen adaptation of the character to the first solo female superhero live-action movie. It took 10 years for Patty Jenkins to get the film made, and even the marketing started out slow and timid. But it's finally here, and the first reviews are more than promising — so let's just all enjoy it.

If you have the time and energy to lash out at a movie venue for hosting a special screening of Wonder Woman, you should probably start a petition ASAP for Batman to get his mini skirt, too.

Will you go see Wonder Woman when it comes out on June 2?