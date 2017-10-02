As summer comes to an end, the autumn anime season is rolling in with some exciting shows for viewers ranging from fun, slice-of-life series such as Anime-Gataris and Blend S to returning shows like 3-gatsu no Lion 2, Osomatsu-san 2, and Shokugeki no Souma: San no Sara.

This season, though, my interest is in the fantasy and historical realm. Some of the shows aren't the typical animation you usually see — they are a bit experimental and daring when it comes to art style. Here is my list of must-watch anime this Fall 2017.

7. 'Black Clover'

Synopsis: Two orphans, Asta and Yuno, were raised in a church on the outskirts of Clover Kingdom. In this world, everyone is born with a magical power except Astra. When Astra obtains a mysterious "Anti-magic," he competes for the title of Wizard King against his foster brother, Yuno, who is a magic prodigy.

Why I'm Interested: Right from the beginning, you get a sense of family drama —a battle between two brothers. Also, each character (especially Asta) has something to prove to the world, just like Naruto and Ash Ketchum. Who doesn't love a hero on the rise?

6. 'Code: Realize — Sousei No Himegimi'

Synopsis: Cardia is isolated from the world due to the fact that her body carries a deadly poison that melts anything that touches her skin. One day, her father disappears and the Royal Guards kidnap her. She is saved by a thief named Aresene Lupin and they go on a journey to find her father.

Why I'm Interested: Code: Realize — Sousei no Himegimi has that typical shoujo charm that I enjoy — charming male protagonist sweeps female lead off her feet. Also, is it me or did you not think of Disney's Frozen when reading this synopsis? A girl was locked away from society due to her special gift.

5. 'Sengoku Night Blood'

Synopsis: Sengoku Night Blood is set in a world called Jinja. Soldiers have special abilities that allow them to transform into vampires or "man wolves" known as Getsugazoku. These soldiers start to fight one another for territory, and only a woman with a mysterious power can bring order back to the lands.

Why I'm Interested: When I watched this trailer, I couldn't help but get Hakuouki vibes. These men show their masculinity and honor through sword fighting and their supernatural abilities. I think the battles will be pretty epic and I hope that it will have a compelling storyline with fully-fleshed out characters like Hakuouki.

4. 'Children Of The Whales' (Kujira No Kora Wa Sajou Ni Utau)

Synopsis: Chakuro lives on the Mud Whale, a utopian island that floats in a sea of sand. The Mud Whale inhabitants are blessed or cursed with special powers, known as simia, and consequently, such power leads to an early death.

Chakura and his friends have visited other islands but never met someone that wasn't associated with Mud Whale. Yet, one day, Chakura meets a girl who changes his destiny.

Why I'm Interested: Children of the Whales is like the adventure that little kids have in their own imaginary worlds. Living on a whale is pretty majestic. I've seen other anime that have incorporated a "sky whale" into their storylines such as Flying Witch and #BungoStrayDogs. The setting has this earthly aesthetic to it that it feels like its coming right out of a children's book.

3. 'Houseki No Kuni'

Synopsis: In this world, jewels take the form of people. Phosphophyllite (Phos) is a weak individual who isn't strong when it comes to crystallization. Phos received an assignment to create a history encyclopedia and asks Cinnabar (Cinsha) for help. Meanwhile, the "jewel people" are getting attacked by the "moon people" who want to use their luxury value for their own personal gains.

Why I'm Interested: The character design isn't the standard anime style we have seen over the years, which sets itself apart from others. For example, the show illustrates jewel-like features through transparency in the characters' hair and the crystallization of their bodies and surroundings. The story is a high-stakes battle between two different species who must defend themselves or else get destroyed.

2. 'URAHARA'

Synopsis: Three high school girls must defend and protect Harajuku from aliens who want to steal the Harajuku culture.

Why I'm Interested: Two words: cute and colorful. URAHARA is the anime that I think best represents the crazy but adorable world of Harajuku and I can't wait to see the cultural quirks that the creators put into this series.

1. 'The Ancient Magus' Bride' (Mahoutsukai No Yome)

Synopsis: Hatori Chise is a 16 year-old girl who has given up on life. In her misery, she gets a chance encounter with a mysterious magus and he offers her an opportunity that she can'tt refuse. With this chance, does Chise find a new life or will she drown herself further into despair?

Why I'm Interested: This anime is the most anticipated among anime fans this fall season. There was much hype around the OVAs that were released on Crunchyroll. And so, when the official series announcement arrived, many fans were beyond ecstatic. Aside from all the talk, though, The Ancient Magus' Bride has this whimsical aesthetic that I enjoyed in the OVAs. Also, the male lead isn't what you consider "handsome" or "attractive" on the surface, but he has an intellectual, charming side to him that sets him apart from the typical shoujo leads.

From fragmented crystal girls to a demon-like entity marrying a young girl, these are my most anticipated anime shows for Fall 2017. As you can see, most of the #anime is heavily in the fantasy genre, which boast the most compelling storylines, pleasing aesthetics and fantastical characters.

Do you agree with my list? Is there another anime you are interested in watching this season? Let me know in the comments!