In a tear-jerking episode of Friends, Monica gets down on one knee and tells Chandler how lucky she feels for having fallen in love with her best friend, setting a beautiful precedent for what many would go on to consider the ultimate relationship goal. However, not to rain down on anyone's parade, newly single Anna Faris has now dished out some further love advice by urging us all to reconsider this attitude.

For Cosmopolitan's most recent "On My Mind" column, the actress shared a brief section from her new book Unqualified, in which she's shared her opinion that husbands shouldn't be their wives' best friend. Chatting about the importance of female friendship, she spoke about how she used to value her relationships with men over women in the past, saying:

"In my 20s, I thought it was cool to say I was a guys’ girl. I didn’t realize until later how lame I sounded, bragging as though having a lot of girlfriends was a bad thing. Back then, I thought that having the approval of my stoner guy friends was of greater value than having the approval of beautiful blonde sorority girls. I was selling my own gender down the river, and I wasn’t even getting any fulfillment from the relationships with those dudes."

The Mom actress then went on to say that when she got married, she expected — like the majority of women perhaps — for her husband to fill that crucial role of being her closest companion. However, she now realizes that this was flawed thinking:

"I was once told that I didn’t need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that. The idea of your mate being your best friend — that’s overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another. There’s the friend you confess things to and the friend with whom you do the listening. Or this is the person I talk to when I’m feeling lonely and sad, this is the person I talk to about work shit, and this is the friend I’m still in touch with because we grew up together."

Now that she and #ChrisPratt are separated, Faris has revealed that she is able to fully acknowledge and value the "handful of women I count as confidantes." However, it's taken her a while to get to this stage, especially when considering the negative experiences she'd had with competitive girls when she was young. She said:

"It takes vulnerability of spirit to open yourself up to other women in a way that isn’t competitive and that’s especially hard in Hollywood, where competition is built into almost every interaction."

