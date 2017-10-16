The world was saddened when they learned that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were getting divorced after 8 years of marriage, but, thankfully, both actors have been nothing but kind to each other since they announced their separation. Chris Pratt has had nothing but nice things to say regarding Faris, and while the divorce may be a sad affair, it’s clear that these two people both still have a lot of affection for each other.

In her upcoming book, Unqualified, Faris reveals several details regarding her relationship with Pratt, many of which highlight the amount of passion the two shared for each other. One of these details involved the first meeting between the two, and according to Fairs, the attraction was so palpable that it prompted her to leave her first husband.

Anna Faris Reveals That She Was Desperate To Sleep With Chris Pratt While She Was Married To Her First Husband

Although Anna Faris’s book, Unqualified, doesn’t hit shelves until October 24, one story from the book has already gotten people’s collective attention. In 2007, #AnnaFaris was married to Ben Indra, but while filming Take Me Home Tonight, she met a charming young man named #ChrisPratt.

According to the excerpt published by The Daily Mail, Faris describes their first encounter as “lust at first sight” and stated that their chemistry was insane. At the time, Faris claims she was jealous of all the other actresses “hooking up” with Pratt on set and decided in the moment that she had to break up with her husband.

Surprisingly, Faris went back to her husband and told him that the marriage was over – even if he didn’t believe her at first. After she ended it with Ben Indra, she headed over to Pratt’s house with a mindset she describes as “ready to get boned” and she stated the resulting sexual encounter was "hot and heavy in a way that I’d never experienced before."

While the impulsivity surrounding Faris’s decision to hook up with Chris Pratt seems strange, she knew that it was what she truly wanted at the time. In an excerpt from her book, Faris explains a bit of her reasoning behind the decision, with an sense hindsight and honesty that is to be admired:

"Sure, I get to proclaim that I didn't fuck Chris before I left Ben, but what is there to celebrate in that? It didn't make me a hero. After all, I wanted to. Desperately. And I had feelings for him, obviously, even if I wasn't honest with myself about what those were."

It might be easy to hear Anna Faris’s tale of lust and make a snap judgement regarding her actions, but she’s describing an ineffable sensation that a lot of people have experienced in their lives. Her willingness to share her life story in the hopes that someone will relate to it and learn something comes from a place of compassion that is truly incredible.

When it comes down to it, Anna Faris decision to leave her first husband led to an 8-year-long marriage, which resulted in her and Pratt’s son, whom they love dearly. Although the marriage didn’t last, it’s powerful to hear Faris express that she has no regrets about her relationship, and the fact that she put forth her life lesson as a way to help others who might be going through a similar situation is nothing short of amazing.

Anna Faris's book, Unqualified, hits stores on October 24, 2017.

Sound off! Are you looking forward to reading Anna Faris's book? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.

(Source: The Daily Mail)