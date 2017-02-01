Step aside La La Land, the real musical movie event everyone has been waiting for has officially started filming and us pitches could not be more excited to get re-aca-aca-quainted with our favorite harmony riddled, floor-sweeping femmes, the Barden Bellas.
To drum up the bubbling excitement, Anna Kendrick just posted our first look at Beca's #PitchPerfect3 vibe in a behind-the-scenes "Day One" shot featuring a hilarious cameo from Elizabeth Banks. And it would seem that this time around, Beca means business — just take a peep at that power suit:
Crushed it! And if that lil taster doesn't give you a toner (musical boner), the rest of the cast have been posting a bunch of behind-the-scenes pics too:
Pitches Be Pitchin'
New Kids On The Block
Whomp, There It Is!
Pitch Perfect 3 will hit theaters nationwide December 22, 2017 — but to get you through till then, remind yourself how awesome the sequel's finale was in the clip below:
Where dem girls at?!
How excited are you for PP3?