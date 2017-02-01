ByHeather Snowden, writer at Creators.co
Step aside La La Land, the real musical movie event everyone has been waiting for has officially started filming and us pitches could not be more excited to get re-aca-aca-quainted with our favorite harmony riddled, floor-sweeping femmes, the Barden Bellas.

To drum up the bubbling excitement, Anna Kendrick just posted our first look at Beca's #PitchPerfect3 vibe in a behind-the-scenes "Day One" shot featuring a hilarious cameo from Elizabeth Banks. And it would seem that this time around, Beca means business — just take a peep at that power suit:

Crushed it! And if that lil taster doesn't give you a toner (musical boner), the rest of the cast have been posting a bunch of behind-the-scenes pics too:

Pitches Be Pitchin'

New Kids On The Block

Whomp, There It Is!

Pitch Perfect 3 will hit theaters nationwide December 22, 2017 — but to get you through till then, remind yourself how awesome the sequel's finale was in the clip below:

Where dem girls at?!

How excited are you for PP3?

