Anne Hathaway doesn't have to do much these days to garner her fair share of loathing from the public. From awkward awards night gags to accusations of overly-rehearsed speeches, people sure do love to hate her.

However, it now seems like Hathaway is taking matters into her own hands and giving her anti-fan club a little fuel for the fire. During a recent interview with ABC News, the actor confessed to being unable to trust the director of one of her films in the past— simply because she was a woman.

'I'm So Scared That I Treated Her With Internalized Misogyny'

One Day [Credit: Focus Features]

Hathaway's admonishment is far from a close-minded celebrity spiel. Rather, it's an acknowledgement of her past problematic mindset, and the lesson she learned from it:

"I'm getting red talking about this, it feels like a confession, but I think it's something we should talk about."

Back in 2011, Hathaway starred in the romantic drama film One Day. It was Danish director Lone Scherfig's second English-language film following An Education. Check out the trailer below:

Despite the critical acclaim of An Education, Hathaway admitted she felt reluctant to trust Scherfig; something she now realizes was entirely due to Scherfig's gender:

"I really regret not trusting her more easily. And I am to this day scared that the reason I didn't trust her the way I trust some of the other directors I work with is because she's a woman."

Scherfig isn't the only one on the receiving end of Hathaway's skepticism, either. Hathaway says she's been known to "resist" other scripts with female directors, too:

"When I get a script, when I see a first film directed by a woman, I have in the past focused on what was wrong with it. And when I see a film… directed by a man, I focus on what's right with it. I can only acknowledge that I've done that and I don't want to do that anymore... I, before I realized this, had actively tried to work with female directors. And I still had this mindset buried in there somewhere."

Part Of The Problem

One Day [Credit: Focus Features]

To Hathaway, the way she regarded Scherfig wasn't exactly personal. Rather, it was a direct reflection of a larger, societal issue: that female directors don't always get the same treatment as their male counterparts. Hathaway was, and still is, saddened to think that she contributed to this issue:

"I'm so scared that I treated her with internalized misogyny. I'm scared that I didn't give her everything that she needed or… I was resisting her on some level."

As a woman in Hollywood, Hathaway knows the struggle all too well:

"That journey is way harder than it should be. It's not equal. And I wonder if it's about the thought process like the one I just talked about. About undervaluing what it takes to make your first film."

But What Does Lone Scherfig Think About It?

One Day [Credit: Focus Features]

While Hathaway has certainly earned her kudos for owning her demons, there's still the matter of the woman she judged so harshly. Despite professing that Scherfig has "such a dear place in my heart and I think she does for me too," she did admit that she'd never actually apologized for it. However, she vowed to do so as soon as possible.

So did she? Well, it certainly seems like the whole incident got smoothed over. Scherfig's representative, who spoke on behalf of the busy director, said that she had "asked me to express her love and admiration for Anne and her work." It looks like not everyone hates Anne Hathaway after all.

What do you think of Anne Hathaway's confession?

Love & Other Drugs [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

(Source: ABC News)