It's a story that dates back almost 110 years: the tale of a small, red-headed orphan girl called Anne who winds up on Prince Edward Island, Canada and charms, confronts and bewilders everyone in her path. Penned in 1908 by Lucy M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables has not only lit up the literary world over the years with her sharp wit and indestructible will, but in a variety of screen adaptations, too.

With the next retelling, courtesy of Netflix, but weeks away, we've finally been treated to the first full-length trailer. And oh, my bosom buddies, does it look great.

Starring Amybeth McNulty as the titular #Anne, the new adaptation promises to be as emotionally captivating and visually stunning as its predecessors — namely the '80s version starring Megan Follows, which you should catch up on immediately, tbh. Filled with many original lines and a sprinkling of updates (such as smacking Gilbert around the chops with her slate, rather than smashing it over his head), Netflix's take on #AnneOfGreenGables appears to stay true to the story we all love so much. Take a peek for yourself:

The adaptation couldn't come at a better time; though the story is well over a century old, it's predominant themes are still depressingly relevant today. Anne's character champions intellect and humanity above all. She doesn't try and fold herself into gender ideals despite societal pressure, and that fact makes her a fantastic and much needed role model in the lives of many young women.

The official #Netflix synopsis is as follows:

Anne is a coming-of-age story about an outsider who, against all odds and many challenges, fights for love and acceptance and her place in the world. Set in Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s, the series centers on Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty), a young orphaned girl who, after an abusive childhood spent in orphanages and the homes of strangers, is mistakenly sent to live with an aging sister and brother. Over time, 13-year-old Anne will transform the lives of Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew Cuthbert (R.H. Thomson) and eventually the entire small town in which they live with her unique spirit, fierce intellect and brilliant imagination. Anne’s adventures will reflect timeless and topical issues including themes of identity, feminism, bullying and prejudice.

Anne expects your visit to Green Gables on May 12, 2017.

Were you a fan of the '80s Anne of Green Gables TV mini-series?