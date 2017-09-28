A squad of scientists, all women, goes deep into an uninhabitable, potentially deadly territory. They're just the latest group to explore the forbidden zone –dozens of people before them have tried, and fallen sick, lost their minds, or died.

This is Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, and Oscar Isaac. It's based on the terrific novel of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer. Inside the zone the crew led by Portman finds secrets that would drive H.P. Lovecraft crazy, but to us the movie looks wonderful.

The first teaser trailer for Annihilation is here, and it is stunning:

Annihilation is written and directed by Alex Garland, who last made Ex Machina – he also wrote films like 28 Days Later, Dredd, and Sunshine.

I saw about ten minutes from the movie back in March – this teaser represents some of it, and then there was a long encounter between Portman and Oscar Isaac, who plays her husband, who went into the zone on a previous expedition.

The footage suggests some notable changes from VanderMeer's novel, but it also played incredibly well. The scene was tense and creepy, but also enticing. Combined with this footage, Garland's second effort as director is already looking like one of our most anticipated films of next year.

Annihilation opens on February 23, 2018.