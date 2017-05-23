Marvel has established their ability to bring out the obscurest of superheroes onto the big-screen and make them as endearing as the #MCU's brand ambassadors. While 2017 takes the franchise to an intergalactic level with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel will also be exploring the microscopic world of Ant-Man and the Wasp. For fans of the miniature hero, Ant-Man actor David Dastmalchian has shared his thoughts on the upcoming sequel.

After confirming his return for the sequel, Dastmalchian revealed some of the new grounds Marvel is going to cover with Ant-Man and the Wasp,

“I can say Ant-Man and The Wasp is going to do things in the Marvel universe that they haven’t gotten an opportunity to do yet and I just got some tidbits the other day and they’re mind-blowing. It’s going to be really cool.”

Dastmalchian sounds incredibly confident about the developments so far, but what exactly could this mean in terms of the movie's story? Each Marvel movie has its unique attributes in order to be "mind-blowing"; Tony Stark has his tech, the Guardians have intergalactic psychedelics, and Ant-Man has the Quantum Realm.

Marvel Gets Weird: Welcome To The Quantum Realm

The most memorable moments from the MCU often come from emotionally fueled fight sequences, but Dastmalchian gives the impression that the events about to unfold are a little more outlandish. Each Marvel movie hopes to explore new territory, and the inclusion of the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and Doctor Strange's Multiverse proves that this is a direction the studio are keen to delve into further.

While the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) showcased a controlled pathway to the Multiverse, Ant-Man took a relatively accidental trip into the unknown. This time, it seems that Lang may be taking his allies with him.

Director Peyton Reed has explored Ant-Man's ability to extend his shrinking powers to other objects while showing off concept art of a miniature version of Luis's (Michael Pena) van, leading us to believe that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) might be taking his rag-tag band of burglars on a hallucinogenic road-trip to explore and record the intricacies of the Quantum Realm,

“There was one idea that Hank Pym has forwarded the shrinking and growing technology so that it’s not just necessarily the suits that are the vessels. Maybe it could be vehicles or something else as well. For Ant-Man specifically, in that first movie, the suit, intentionally so, is kind of a relic. It represents his past, so this is really the new iteration that is the modern version of the tech.”

One other reason for hinting at the mind-boggling Quantum Realm is the curious disappearance of Hope's (Evangeline Lily) mother, The Wasp.

During the concluding moments of Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) appeared to be shocked after learning about Scott's miraculous return from the Quantum Realm. With this, it's possible that Hope might brave an attempt to go sub-atomic and rescue her mother. Considering the fact that Scott has made it back once already, he might be the only one qualified enough to make the trip by her side.

This scenario seems increasingly likely, as Reed also discussed Hope's extended role in the sequel,

“Evangeline is an amazing actress. The first movie was really about her coming into her own as a hero, even though we didn’t see her suit up yet. So we’re so excited about now being able to show her fully formed and what she is as a superhero. Her power set, how she fights, and what are the injustices that matter to her that she wants to right. That’s part of the really fun thing of the next movie.”

'Ant-Man' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Even though the actor was short on details, it is evident that Peyton Reed will be looking to raise the bar for weird and wonderful action in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Considering the hypnotic effect that Ant-Man's 5-minute tour of the Quantum Realm had on the audience, it will certainly be "mind-blowing" to experience a prolonged journey through the place beyond space and time.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp steadily taking shape, it will be exciting to see what Peyton Reed has in store for our small hero on July 6, 2018.

(Source: EW, EW)