Jeff Bridges held the top spot for making "dude" sound cool again, but now Anthony Hopkins is here to give him some tough competition. In a recent Transformers: The Last Knight clip that was released during the MTV Awards, Cade (Mark Wahlberg) and Bumblebee approach Sir Edmund Burton (Hopkins). The group briefly discuss "robot dementia" and Burton convinces Cade to stay at his "Transformers retirement home" by giving some incredibly cryptic information.

Needless to say, Anthony Hopkins's performance in the new clip must be seen to be believed. The brief look at Hopkins's role also shows Hot Rod (disguised as a Lamborghini) and Bulldog, a Mark IV tank.

Anthony Hopkins plays the role of Sir Edmund Burton, an astronomer and historian who is fully aware of the history of #Transformers on Earth and, more importantly, the reason why they keep coming back throughout the ages.

So far, Michael Bay has managed to keep Sir Edmund Burton's motivations under wraps. Despite the huge explosions and CGI-heavy scenes that are synonymous with the franchise, it's highly unlikely that the character will do action-heavy scenes, leaving Mark Wahlberg to do the heavy lifting. However, it is probable that Burton will impart some much needed exposition and help our heroes overcome the imminent threat to our planet.

The clip also showcases Laura Haddock's Vivian Wembley, an Oxford University professor who has been kidnapped by Hotrod to aid Cade and Sir Edmund Burton.

Sir Anthony Hopkins is said to be more than happy with his team-up with director Michael Bay. After working with small-scale robots in Westworld, the acting legend was all praises for Michael Bay and even described him as a genius, grouping him with some of Hollywood's finest.

“I thought, ‘This guy’s a genius, he really is... “He’s the same ilk as Oliver Stone and [Steven] Spielberg and [Martin] Scorsese. Brilliance. Savants, really, they are. He’s a savant.”

With such high praise from Hopkins, it'll be exciting to see how Bay has managed to impress the acting maestro. With no end in sight, it will also be a interesting to see how Bay has set up future spin-offs and sequels for the Transformers franchise.

Transformers: The Last Knight opens on June 21st, 2017.

(Source: Collider)