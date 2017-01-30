2017 looks to be a fantastic movie year with more promising blockbusters on the horizon that (hopefully) won't turn out like Independent Day: Resurgence. While January has been a slow start to the movie year, February is shifting into the high gear as there is an abundance of intriguing movies coming out.

Before we jump into the huge movie month of March with movies such as Logan, Beauty and the Beast, Kong: Skull Island, and Power Rangers, I've listed seven of the most promising-looking movies that are set to release into theaters in February 2017.

7. 'Fist Fight'

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Release Date: February 17

February 17 Director: Richie Keen

Richie Keen Cast: Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Jillian Bell, Tracy Morgan, Christina Hendricks

Is this going to be a better Valentine's Day comedy than Deadpool? Heck no! However, this will be the an entertaining R-rated comedy for you and your friends to go out and see. An Ice Cube movie probably won't score very high on Rotten Tomatoes, but nevertheless it will still be a fun comedy. My rule of thumb with cheesy comedies is if they make you laugh, it succeeded.

The movie stars Ice Cube and Charlie Day, who play two high school teachers on the last day of school. When Day's character rats out Cube's, he soon regrets his actions when he discovers "snitches get stitches" and he is scheduled to fight Ron in an old-fashioned fist fight after school with the entire school watching.

The trailer says this will be the best fight in movie history, which is obviously false, but it should still be a decently entertaining movie to check out after you've already seen all of the other movies on this list.

6. 'War On Everyone'

[Credit: Reprisal Films]

Release Date: February 3

February 3 Director: John Michael McDonagh

John Michael McDonagh Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Peña, Tessa Thompson, Theo James, Caleb Landry Jones

War on Everyone is another comedy that actually comes out this weekend. The movie follows two corrupt cops played by Alexander Skarsgård (The Legend of Tarzan) and Michael Peña (Ant-Man) who make money blackmailing criminals but their lives take a rapid twist when they go on a mission for the ultimate pay-off and they begin to ask themselves if it was worth it after they unravel a huge secret that is more corrupt than they could ever imagine.

One of the main reasons I really want to see this movie is because of Michael Peña, who is easily one of the most underrated comedians in Hollywood. People tend to forget that he was the funniest part of Ant-Man as he stole every single scene he was in. Now with racial stereotypes aside, we can see how Peña holds up a movie on his own along with Alexander Skarsgård. Also, the movie scored 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn't bad at all for a comedy movie.

5. 'The Great Wall'

[Credit: Legendary Entertainment]

Release Date: February 17

February 17 Director: Yimou Zhang

Yimou Zhang Cast: Matt Damon, Tian Jing, Willem Dafoe, Pedro Pascal, Andy Lau

Remember Gods of Egypt? The Great Wall could easily become another one of those CGI-filled, whitewashed blockbuster flops. While this won't be the best blockbuster of the year, I believe the movie holds potential. This is one of those movies that you gather your buddies to go and see, shove popcorn in your face, and have a great time at the theater.

If one thing's for sure, Yimou Zhang is a visual director and the fact that he is a former cinematographer attests to that. Also, he's Chinese — the movie might not be as whitewashed as it appears. The movie is a co-production with China, so the financiers probably just wanted a bankable movie star in a leading role.

The movie has a 44 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes (which isn't great), but there has only been nine reviews counted at the moment and they seem pretty split. Clarence Tsui from THR said that:

The Great Wall is easily the least interesting and involving blockbuster of the respective careers of both its director and star.

On the other hand, their has been some very positive reactions to The Great Wall such as Mahmoud Mahdy from FilmGamed, who said the movie was:

An epic spectacle of warfare, action sequences, and inventive weaponry, wrapped up in top notch cinematography and visual effects .. Only with a repetitive story at its core.

Who do we trust? Personally, I'm not going to set my expectations too high yet I am going to enter the film with optimism and hope. Matt Damon has proved in The Martian and the Jason Bourne films that he can lead his own action movie and hopefully the trend continues with The Great Wall.

4. 'John Wick: Chapter 2'

Release Date: February 10

Director: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne

John Wick was one of the best action movies of 2014 and the legendary hit man returns in a sequel which looks as epic as the first one. John comes out of retirement after a former associate of his plots to seize control of an international assassins guild. Forced to help him by a blood oath, Wick travels to the city of Rome to square off against the world's deadliest killers.

3. 'The Space Between Us'

[Credit: STX Entertainment]

Release Date: February 3

February 3 Director: Peter Chelsom

Peter Chelsom Cast: Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson, Gary Oldman, Carla Gugino

The Space Between Us is set in the near future and it shows the story of a boy from Mars and a girl from Earth who have created a strong online friendship. Gardner (played by Asa Butterfield) finally gets a chance to go to Earth and he's excited to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars and to finally meet his father and Tulsa (played by Britt Robertson). Things begin to get out of control when scientists discover that Gardner’s organs can’t withstand Earth’s thick atmosphere.

I've always been a fan of Asa Butterfield and while I love Tom Holland's performance as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Asa Butterfield was my top contender when the shortlist was revealed in 2015. He was fantastic in Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children and Hugo and by the looks of the trailer, he seems like he could pull off a believable martian boy. All in all, The Space Between Us looks to be a fun, feel-good movie to warm our hearts during the cold February nights.

2. 'Rings'

[Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Release Date: February 3

February 3 Director: F. Javier Gutiérreo

F. Javier Gutiérreo Cast: Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Vincent D'Onofrio, Aimee Teegarden

Truthfully, I am not a huge fan of the horror genre, or at least what it's become. I really enjoyed the old slasher films like Friday the 13th and Halloween, and then the genre completely changed and horror movies became weirder ever year. However, last year had an abundance of really awesome horror flicks and it appears that 2017 will carry on the torch. Split owned the month of January and now the popular horror movie The Ring is getting a reboot that actually looks fantastic.

I love the concept of The Ring movie with the videotape and how once you watch, you will die in seven days. Technology has flourished since the film came out in 2002 and it is everywhere you go. Given that, will it be a lot harder to avoid the "inevitable" fate, or will they be able to escape it?

1. 'The Lego Batman Movie'

C[redit: Warner Bros.]

Release Date: February 10

February 10 Director: Chris McKay

Chris McKay Cast: Will Arnet, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Zach Galifianakis

The first superhero movie of the year is not a traditional one, it's The Lego Batman Movie. Many people wouldn't find interest in this movie but between Batman's popularity, the success of The Lego Movie, and how great the trailers have looked, it's safe to say that this animated adaptation of the Caped Crusader will be better than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in many ways, at least in entertainment value.

Even though we should have had The Lego Movie sequel by now, this is definitely an acceptable replacement! The movie shows the lonely life of Batman and how he adopts Robin and begins to build (no pun intended) a family of his own. Will Arnett voices the Dark Knight and I'm sure he will knock the role out of the park like he did in 2014's The Lego Movie.

Along with Batman, it appears that we will see great DC characters from the Justice League, to Batman's famous rogue gallery, to even some of the smaller characters such as the Condiment King! Prepare for a hilarious and entertaining ride with The Lego Batman Movie made for all Batman fans.

