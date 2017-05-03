Better stick on your water wings #comicbook fans, because the seas are about to get a little choppy. After what seems like an eternity since we saw last saw #JasonMomoa's rippling abs coming out of the water on the set of #JusticeLeague, get ready to fill your saucy calendar with a whole host of new images.

Filming is officially underway for #JamesWan's #Aquaman, which has started rolling on the sunny shores of Australia for the next few months. Although Momoa is set for a small-ish role in #ZackSnyder's Justice League, we will really get to see him practice his butterfly in 2018's solo film.

I'm Not Sub-prised

Months of intensive prep have led to this. Here we go. #DayOne #Ahab pic.twitter.com/Ryhl3NUtRY — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 3, 2017

Taking to Twitter, Wan confirmed the start of filming by posting the film's first set picture. It looks like it depicts the interior of a submarine and showcases the film's rather clever working title of "Ahab," showing that he ain't "Moby Dicking" around on set!

The inside of a sub shows that at least some of the film (possibly the start) won't all be undersea adventures of Atlanteans. Wan will reportedly be referencing the Golden Age of comic books, so could he be literally ripping a panel from More Fun Comics #73 in 1941 and Aquaman's first appearance?

Elsewhere, it could have something to do with Curry's biological father and the human element of his heritage. In the first incarnation of Aquaman, Tom Curry was a lighthouse keeper, rescued by Atlanna from a sinking ship, then fathering Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman. We know how the #DCEU likes to shake up its origin stories, so perhaps we have swapped the ship for a sub.

A Flash In The Wan

'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

With Wan's previous work including Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, there is no doubt that Aquaman is his wettest and wildest adventure yet. As a key member of the Justice League and now a fully-fledged part of the DCEU, can Curry ride the wave of success behind the #superhero studio? Currently the slate is in a bit of a pickle, with #DC's live-action films bordering anywhere between critical acclaim and critical panning.

Thankfully, things look like they could change with a lighter tone for films like Justice League and #WonderWoman, while Momoa's performance already seems to be upping the comedy element. We don't know what path Aquaman will be taking, but expect that even with a rogues' gallery of Black Manta and Ocean Master, we can keep some of the chuckles. Hopefully Warner Bros. will be able to turn one of DC's most notorious "joke" characters into someone less laughable and that Wan can still reel in the laughs.

So far it has been relatively smooth sailing for Aquaman, soaking up a cast of Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Disconnected from most of the DCEU, Aquaman could be a salty blast of fresh sea air that the comic book universe needs. By swapping spacemen for seaweed, is Aquaman onto a winner?

Check out Momoa in action in the Justice League trailer, and don't forget our poll below!

