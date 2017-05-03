Aquaman is coming. Not only will the film flesh out its title character after what's sure to be a scene-stealing appearance in Justice League, it will also greatly expand the DCEU with the mythology of Atlantis and all its colorful inhabitants. Right now, director #JamesWan is hard at work on the project.

Just recently, the director shared on Twitter the very first image from the film to announce the start of production. Now, Warner Bros. joined the excitement. To celebrate the start of production, the studio released a snazzy new logo. Take a look:

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

The logo is remarkably similar to its comic book counterpart and the one we saw in Lex Luthor's files in Batman v Superman, so there's not much to go when it comes to new details. With that said, we can't deny it looks great.

The studio also gave us an official press release, listing actors like Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison in the roles of Arthur Curry's parents. We already knew about their involvement in the movie. In fact, Kidman recently revealed what encouraged her to join the film, and #JasonMomoa shared a picture of himself hugging Morrison, but it's still nice to see their names among the full cast:

"Principal photography has begun on Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure 'Aquaman', helmed by James Wan ('The Conjuring” films, “Furious 7”). Jason Momoa stars in the title role, returning to the character he plays in this fall’s “Justice League.” The film also stars Amber Heard ('Justice League', 'Magic Mike XXL') as Mera; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe ('Platoon', 'Spider-Man 2') as Vulko; Temuera Morrison ('Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones', 'Green Lantern') as Tom Curry; Dolph Lundgren ('The Expendables' films) as Nereus; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming 'Baywatch', Netflix’s 'The Get Down') as Black Manta; with Patrick Wilson ('The Conjuring' films, 'Watchmen') as Orm/Ocean Master; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman ('The Hours', 'Lion') as Atlanna.

[Credit: DC Comics]

The press release revealed the various locations in which #Aquaman will be leaving his mark for the next months:

"As is fitting for the king of the sea, the shoot will take place mainly in locations spanning the stunning Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, with extensive filming to be accomplished at Village Roadshow Studios. The production will utilize the facility’s sprawling backlot and all nine VRS soundstages, including its newest, Stage 9, the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. Filming will also take place in Newfoundland, Sicily and Tunisia."

While we'll most likely have to wait some time before any piece of footage gets released, it's possible Warner Bros. will start sharing first looks for characters like Orm, Atlanna, or even Black Manta. Aquaman gets here on December 19, 2017, but while we wait, take a look at the awesome #JusticeLeague trailer:

