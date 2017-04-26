James Wan's #Aquaman will greatly expand the DCEU mythology through the in-depth exploration of Atlantis, its residents, and of course, the King of the Seven Seas' enemies. The guy brave enough to stand up to Jason Momoa's Aquaman in his first solo installment is Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Black Manta, one of the hero's most enduring and fiercest opponents.

Having originated in the always intricate world of #comicbooks, Black Manta has many different backstories, making it difficult for us fans to pinpoint exactly which approach the movie will take. Fortunately, Abdul-Mateen has given us an idea.

Transforming Into Black Manta

[Credit: DC Comics]

The actor took to Instagram to share the stack of research material that will help him develop the character, and it's quite impressive:

In the caption, he thanked his Twitter fans for the source material suggestions to get an idea of who his character is:

"Thanks a bunch to everyone who tuned in to my impromptu twitter Q&A yesterday! My favorite thing about social media is that it puts me directly in touch with you CRAZY HILARIOUS PEOPLE!! Can't wait to do it again. And thanks for the Black Manta Suggestions!!! Looks like I've got some reading to do! Thank you."

The comic book that stands out from there is New Suicide Squad. For non-comic book nerds, that run saw #BlackManta joining the Squad after the team was handled by new management. At first, Manta seemed to be working well with the team, with even hints that they were becoming friends. Unfortunately, the villain ended up turning on the squad, and revealed it had been his plan all along.

[Credit: DC Comics]

It's a great arc that gives you an insight into Manta's psyche, and it's appropriate seeing how the #DCEU already has a Suicide Squad film. Could we ever see Black Manta joining the ranks? That's a mystery right now but it's an exciting possibility.

Furthermore, Abdul-Mateen revealed on Twitter he had been reading Black Manta Rising, a storyline centered around the latter releasing an unstoppable, apocalyptic beast on Atlantis:

@a_stabelli I have!! Right now I'm reading Black Manta Rising!! That dude is a beast! He was pretty dope in The Others too! — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) April 25, 2017

So it looks like he's diving deep into the psychology of the guy. Plus, his transformation into Black Manta isn't only psychologically. Abdul-Mateen has also been developing his impressive physique, and has chronicled his journey on social media. Most recently, he posted this picture with the caption "Under construction":

That definitely looks like someone who'll be able to give #JasonMomoa a run for his money. With how much effort he's putting into getting ready for portraying Black Manta, I can't wait what the actor does with him in the movie.

Aquaman swims into theaters on December 2018, but while we wait to enter his impressive world, let's get a taste of it through the Justice League trailer: