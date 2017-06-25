Jurassic World was a blockbuster that no one really expected back in 2015. The forth film in a franchise that was failing after the release of the third film Jurassic Park III, #JurassicWorld shocked everyone as it won our hearts back with a roar. Surprisingly, Jurassic World was even more preposterous in plot than any other Jurassic Park film, but we loved the gripping story, and the idea of genetic experimentation is always a fun route to explore. How far is too far? When should science stop for the good of mankind? These were the questions Jurassic World explored, and resulted in the film taking a huge bite full of profits in the box office.

Along with these interesting ethical questions, the film finally introduced aquatic reptiles to the franchise. The Mosasaurus allowed audiences to see that while the land may have been dangerous during the era of the dinosaurs, the waters themselves were guaranteed death. With the success of (and fan reaction to) the Mosasaurs in the film, it is highly likely we are set to see more aquatic dinos thanks to some revealed casting. Kevin Layne has been cast as a submarine captain for the sequel film, which suggests a submarine may be set to meet the Mosasaurus in the open waters.

However, with Mosasaurus resurrected, could we be set to see more predators of the deep brought back in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom? The good news for the creators is that there are plenty of prehistoric horrors of the deep to bring to audiences, but the question is which ones? With literally thousands of options to choose from, here are five likely monsters of the abyss we could see in Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.

5. Dunkleosteus

Swimming the oceans a shockingly 358–382 million years ago during the Late Devonian period, Dunkleosteus was the most dangerous member of an extinct race of armored fish known as placoderms. This armored fish was the original Jaws of the ocean, as its mouth was made of razor-sharp armor plates designed to cut through anything.

It grew to sizes of 33 feet in length and its bite force has been calculated as the most power bite force of any fish ever to exist, rivaling that of Tyrannosaurus's bite force, making it a perfect candidate to be revived in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and terrorize the oceans.

4. Tylosaurus

A member of the Mosasaur family, Tylosaurus grew to lengths of 40 feet and is believed to have been happy in both deep oceans and shallow shores. Its head alone was four feet in length and full of sharp teeth. It also had a simple diet of eating anything it came across, including smaller members of its own species.

Depending on which route the writers take, this species has been suggested by some to be pack hunters and live in family groups, but this is subjective due to evidence of their diets. However, creative licensing does not stop the writers from using this idea and creating a group of deadly predators to stalk a submarine.

3. Liopleurodon

'Walking With Dinosaurs' [Credit: BBC]

One of the larges carnivores to swim our oceans was the savage Liopleurodon. A member of the Plesiosaur family, it was unique for its extremely short neck. However, it had a much larger head compared to many other members of this aquatic reptile species. In fact, its mouth is one of the largest predatory mouths ever exist on our planet. From the Middle Jurassic Period it patrolled the oceans and was most likely a large ambush predator that would eat anything unlucky enough to stumble into its path. Reaching 82 feet in length, a submarine would be dwarfed in comparison and would make the perfect predator to hunt the poor crew.

2. Megalodon

While the largest known predatory shark to ever roam our seas was not around during the time of the dinosaurs, it does parallel our fear of the oceans today: the great white shark. Growing nearly 60 feet in length and jaws large enough for a man to stand in, it is shocking to think this predator swam our oceans only a few thousand years ago. Also, with Meg set for release just months after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the writers may decided to beat Meg in featuring this terrifying predator in their monster flick first.

1. Predator X

Predator X is not the name of an aquatic reptilian species, but a specimen found in Antartica that is an unknown member of the Plesiosaur family. However, this name could be used in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for a new hybrid aquatic reptile. With the first film having already explored genetic manipulation, it could likely be a plot for the sequel. With so many deadly prehistoric creatures around, the creators could create a leviathan of the deep to give poor Kevin Layne and his crew issues in the abyss.

Needless To Say

Jurassic World: Forbidden Kingdom is set to expand the ever-growing list of the prehistoric monsters brought back through the science of Jurassic Park. The final area to be truly explored is that of the ocean reptiles. The third and forth films explored the dangers of the flying reptiles, and they have now touched on the aquatic reptiles in Jurassic World. Logically, we can assume more are on the way with the revealed casting, and fans can fear ever stepping into the big blue seas ever again. The only question is: Which ones will we see and what role will they play in the film?