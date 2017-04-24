Ryan Gosling is a rare combination of being at once the darling of independent cinema, and a colossal mainstream success. Starring in Blue Valentine and Drive on the one hand and La La Land and the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 on the other, he's bonafide acting royalty. Eva Mendes is an equally talented, fearless actor (see her role in Holy Motors for some delightfully bizarre proof) as well as being both a model and a successful entrepreneur (the creative director of a makeup line sold in Walgreens no less).

While the dazzling couple are notoriously private, did you know that Eva and Ryan are not actually husband and wife even though they are often referred to as being married? And did you know that they actually have two children together? No? Well here's everything you need to know about Ryan Gosling's & Eva Mendes' relationship and their two adorable kids.

How Did Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Meet?

#RyanGosling and Eva met while starring opposite each other in the 2011 movie, A Place Beyond The Pines. A critical and box office success, Ryan played Luke, a motorcycle stuntman, who discovers his ex-girlfriend Romina (played by Eva) has secretly had his child and is raising him with another man.

Amazingly, according to the director Derek Cianfrance, it was Ryan that secured Eva the role in the movie. Wondering who to cast as Romina, Derek asked Ryan for his advice and he suggested #EvaMendes for the role as he'd seen her in a few roles on screen and been blown away. When Eva showed up for the audition, Derek was very impressed and cast her in the movie's joint-leading role.

When Did Ryan & Eva Officially Start Dating?

Ryan and Eva first went public with their relationship in September of 2011, a year before A Place Beyond the Pines premiered, during a trip to Disneyland. Two weeks later they were snapped looking incredibly affectionate in Paris, the city of exquisite cheese, and of course, love.

From here on in the couple were continuously snapped at various locations, on the Only God Forgives set in Thailand, at Ryan's mom's graduation and at the Niagara Falls Amusement Park, confirming themselves as one of the most beautiful celebrity couples roaming gods good earth.

Do Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Have Any Kids?

Ryan and Eva have two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada Gosling born in September 2014 and Amada Lee Gosling born in April 2016. Speaking to Latina magazine, Eva explained why both of her children have 'Amada' incorporated into their names:

“My grandmother’s name is Amada, and Esmeralda Amada is the name of our oldest."

While Ryan and Eva had a list of potential names for their second daughter, none of them seemed to fit:

"We had a few names picked out for our new baby, and when she was born, we didn’t feel like those names were her. We came up with a few more, even that morning, and tried them out. We were like, ‘What about Viviana?’ But we just kept going back to Amada.”

What Are Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Doing In 2017?

So far, 2017 has been a very busy year for the Hollywood couple, for both good and bad reasons. With Ryan being tied up in the colossal hype machine that accompanied La La Land, when he won the Golden Globe for his role in the movie he thanked Eva for raising their two daughters and supporting her dying brother in his absence:

"I’d like to try and thank one person properly, and to say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer."

'The Place Beyond The Pines' [Credit: Focus Features]

It is incredibly rare that either Eva or Ryan discuss their privates lives, let alone mention each other, or their children, by name but in his Golden Globes acceptance speech Ryan went on to do precisely that stating that without her, he would not be on the stage collecting the award at all:

"If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today, so, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you. And if I may, I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendes.”

Did you also think that Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling were husband and wife?