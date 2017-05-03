This week, fans of Marvel comics have been given a lot to look forward to from Marvel. The company's editor-in-chief, Axel Alonso, made a bold statement about Marvel Legacy during an interview with ABC news. In particular, Alonso had some exciting things to say about the last page of Marvel Legacy:

"Let's just say there's a last-page reveal that's probably gonna break the Internet."

As if that wasn't enough to get fans' hearts racing, he also stated the future intentions of Marvel, in terms of what they want to offer new and veteran fans alike.

"tell stories that are accessible to all, but remind readers of Marvel’s rich history."

But what exactly does this all mean? Well, it sounds like Marvel will take their upcoming stories back to basics by bringing back some key players back into the fold.

Over the past decade, Marvel have made every character expendable, and nothing is certain. We've seen the death of Wolverine, a broke Tony Stark who is currently in some sort of coma, a wealthy Peter Parker who is no longer with Mary Jane, and a controversial Captain America that is hailing Hydra. Although these are brave decisions from the writers, a change needs to be made because Marvel Comics sales have been dropping.

So, what could happen that would make Marvel seem like it was all those years ago? Well, how about exactly what Alonso promised: A last-page reveal that will probably break the internet, and a return to Marvel's rich history.

If this is the direction the writers are heading towards, here's what we can most likely look forward to from Marvel.

Fantastic Four: Marvel's First Family Reunite!

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

The Fantastic Four are called "Marvel's First Family" for a reason. They are the first real family in Marvel comics, but currently find themselves separated. After Secret Wars, Reed, Sue, their children, and the Future Foundation decided not to return to their home reality. Instead, they decided to be explorers.

Reed is one of the premier scientists in comics, and Sue is too good and powerful to not be around. It is only a matter of time before the pair return, simply because they are too important to the Marvel world to be on the sidelines.

Is this a good thing or a bad thing?

Does this put a stop to Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm's current endeavors? If Johnny and Ben are not on other teams and end up getting stuck with the F4, it would be a shame. Both characters have been great since they've left the team, and it would be a shame for them to have to take a step back.

Poor Peter Parker:

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Peter Parker being rich still feels a little odd. However, it's also funny that he wouldn't have the same wealth if not for a traumatic time where Otto Octavious switched bodies with him (see Amazing Spider-Man #698), where Otto became the Superior Spider-Man.

Because of this, Peter Parker's professional life has flourished. In a way, he has become the new Tony Stark. The products he creates are sold around the world and he even has Spider-Man tech in his costume, as well as a fake bodyguard that dresses up as Spider-Man to protect his identity. That being said, Peter Parker isn't known for his wealth, and Marvel could eventually strip him of his fortune for the sake of an upcoming story.

Is this a good thing or a bad thing?

A reader recently commented on one of my articles, bringing up a really good point: Peter never really had to grow up. He would always spend his time fighting crime and rarely uses his genius intellect. Now, he's still fighting crime, except he does it all over the world. Because of this, changing him back would be a terrible move. Instead, Marvel should let him continue to grow as a character.

Turning Peter into the man he was before is taking a step backwards, and that isn't how you successfully build a character.

Tony Stark: Genius Billionaire Playboy Philanthropist

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Tony Stark is broke. Well, broke by his own standards. Since before Civil War, Tony Stark has had money troubles and they haven't gotten any better. The good news for Stark is that he still managed to find a way to keep his company afloat. Stark also got smart and hired Mary Jane Watson to keep his day-to-day affairs in place. So it seemed like Tony was getting his life together.

Is this a good thing or a bad thing?

Tony Stark is supposed to be rich. While Tony Stark has grown up a lot in the last few years, it was weird hearing him say he was too broke to do things like rebuild Stark Tower (he used S.H.I.E.L.D. money after Fear Itself).

Have no doubt, Tony Stark will absolutely find a way to make himself a multi-billionaire inventor again. He doesn't need to go back to his playboy days, but just being able to afford to rebuild Stark Tower (again) and maintain it would be enough to restore Tony to his former glory.

However, it does raise an important question: If Tony Stark comes back, what happens to Riri Williams, a.k.a. Iron Heart?

More Mutants!

X-Men Gold! [Credit: Marvel Comics]

The one thing that caught my attention in the Marvel Legacy promotional images were the mixture of characters that Marvel doesn't own the movie rights to. Marvel have been less favorable to the X-Men because of this, but the mutants found a way to survive nonetheless.

Recently, Marvel launched a mutants initiative that included new X-Titles (X-Men Gold, X-Men Blue, Weapon X, Cable, and more).

Is this a good thing or a bad thing?

X-Men Blue! [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Everyone loves the X-Men. Wolverine (now Old man Logan), Storm, Gambit, and Rogue are among some of the more popular characters in comic books. The fact that they were being killed off and pushed to the side upset a lot of fans. For fans, there is nothing to lose from the return of our favorite mutants - besides having to buy more comics!

Marvel has been pushing mutants again and this new ResurreXion means rumors of the mutants leaving can finally be silenced.

Thor: To Be Worthy Again

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Thor has been unable to lift his hammer for years. Ever since Nick Fury whispered to Thor, "Gorr was right", Thor has been unsure of himself. His insecurities mounted to the point where he doesn't even call himself Thor anymore. Now calling himself Odinson, he has been out of the superhero picture for a while, drinking himself into a stupor. He was given the chance to use another hammer (The Ultimate Thor's Mjilnor) but turned that down because it belonged to another Thor.

Is this a good thing or a bad thing?

As much as everyone hated Cap hailing Hydra, Thor calling himself unworthy and walking around as a drunk is almost as controversial. Thor is supposed to be the best of all the gods, and seeing him walk around as a drunken mess was unlike a Thor we had ever seen. Jane Foster wielding Mjilnor has been cool, and the fact that Thor is still a bad-@$$ without Mjilnor proves the strength of his character, but it will be truly refreshing to see him become worthy once again.

While we'll have to wait and see what Marvel have in store for fans, Alonso's words certainly promise some hugely satisfying storylines and a return to form for many beloved characters. Only time will tell how Marvel plan to remind us of their rich history.

What are some changes YOU would like to see in Marvel Comics? Let me know in the comments below.