In a universe as complex and crazy as Rick and Morty, practically anything is possible. Combined with the mystery of Rick's past, this framework of infinite possibilities makes for some outlandish theories.

Following the surprise release of Season 3 Episode 1, some Rick and Morty fans spotted a few interesting details that seemed to be connected to an older theory: that Rick is actually Morty grown up. And if this is true, then the implications could be huge.

Redditor PonceDeLePwn outlined this theory and why it's become so relevant again, and they make a convincing argument. Let's look at the evidence:

See also:

Evidence #1: Rick-Morty

Rick and Morty [Credit: Adult Swim]

While Rick and Morty are walking through the Citadel of Ricks, they pass by a number of Ricks and Mortys from other dimensions. But at one point, you can see what looks to be a combination of both Rick and Morty in the same person.

It's possible that he's some crazy alternate dimension Rick-Morty. But what if he's actually an older Morty/younger Rick? The fact that he was shown in the same shot could be a hint at Morty's future and Rick's true identity.

Evidence #2: The Blue Pants Connection

Rick and Morty [Credit: Adult Swim]

While Rick was being mindscraped by the Brainalyzer, he showed his gromflomite captor what he later claimed was a falsified memory of figuring out the formula for inter-dimensional travel, right after his wife and daughter were murdered. As they pull up in front of the house, Rick makes note of the following:

"I used to wear blue pants."

It seems like an insignificant detail, but perhaps there was a reason it was mentioned. Know who else wears blue pants? Morty. Sure, Rick did say that "you can alter anything you want about a totally fabricated origin story", but there might just be something to those pants. Perhaps when Morty made the switch to becoming Rick, his brown hair became blue and his blue pants became brown.

Evidence #3: Diane Sanchez

Rick and Morty [Credit: Adult Swim]

The return of #RickAndMorty also revealed who Rick's wife (possibly) was: Diane. Look familiar?

That's right, Diane bears a striking resemblance to Annie, a character we met in the first episode of Season 1. She's got the same freckles, pout, hair color and even eyelashes.

Annie was a staff member of Anatomy Park, and was the only other person to escape from the park alive. She and Morty grew quite close during their adventure; but after she revealed to Rick that she had the knowledge to rebuild an improved version of the park, Rick shrinks her down and traps her in a small container— much to Morty's dismay. A post-credits scene reveals that Rick has transported Annie and a new team into the body of Ethan.

Did Morty eventually manage to free Annie so they could finally be together?

Rick and Morty [Credit: Adult Swim]

So Is Rick Just A Grown-Up Morty?

Morty and Rick may seem like very different people, but people change a lot after the age of 14. The idea of Morty eventually growing up to become someone like Rick isn't entirely inconceivable— especially after all the crap that Rick has put him through. He watched his whole world get Cronenberg'd, he murdered dozens of people in the purge, he buried his own dead body, and he was relentlessly bullied both at school and by his own grandfather.

Speaking of the way Rick treats Morty, it would make a whole lot of sense that his reason for doing so is that Morty is just a younger version of himself. Rick's intense self-loathing would definitely explain his constant criticizing of Morty.

Rick and Morty [Credit: Adult Swim]

But is Morty really smart enough to become Rick? Well, he doesn't really have to be. Remember the Mega Seeds? Rick was hell-bent on collecting the substance that grants the user with enhanced intelligence. The only downside is the withdrawals: loss of control over bodily functions.

When Morty is coming down from the Seeds, he begins to drool— just like Rick constantly does. The liquid that Rick is constantly swigging from his flask might just be his supply of Mega Seed juice.

Rick and Morty [Credit: Adult Swim]

Of course, there's plenty of arguments against this theory. Even if the blue pants thing wasn't just another fake detail, plenty of other characters also wear blue pants, such as Beth and even Jerry. And how would Rick and Morty being the same person work with Beth? Would she be both their mother and daughter? Does that mean Rick isn't Beth's mother at all? How did he manage to convince her he was? Rick and Morty is one insane show— you never know what might develop in Season 3.

Do you think Rick and Morty are actually the same person?