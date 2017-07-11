Back in May, the world wept with the families of 22 innocent people who tragically lost their lives when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at one of Ariana Grande's concerts. And now, weeks after the horrific event in Manchester, it appears that the pop star has had to deal with another potential attack at one of her tour stops.

While gearing up to perform another date of her "Dangerous Woman" tour in the city of Alajuela in Costa Rica, local authorities arrested a 22-year-old Colombian man who had reportedly been making threats online. According to head detective Walter Espinoza, the man had been spreading messages of hate written in Arabic on the webpage of the concert organisers. In a statement, he said:

"The original threat was in the Arabic language and indicated that there could be a situation of danger or an attack at the concert. It was a very sensitive situation."

Thankfully, following a manhunt and a 6am raid on his flat in the capital San Jose, the individual only known by the last name of Caicedo Lopez was swiftly brought into custody by the country's Special Tactical Response Unit. Later that night, Grande came out to perform in front of 14,000 fans at the Parque Viva, posting the following on her Instagram account:

It's been a tough couple of months for Ariana and her fan family but the "One Last Time" singer never fails to remind us that the power of music and love can always overcome fear.

(Source: The Independent)