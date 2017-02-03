Fans of the original animated version of #BeautyandtheBeast may have been a little disappointed when they heard Celine Dion would not be covering the pop version of the song again on the movie's soundtrack. This time, much like many '90s Disney films, Beauty and the Beast will have a radio-friendly pop version of the title song, but this time it will be sung by Ariana Grande and John Legend.

However, Ariana has already proved herself time and time again with her incredible Celine Dion impression, so there was no doubt in my mind that she would do an amazing job with the song.

While we got a taste of what we would hear from the song in the final trailer, we didn't get to hear the whole thing, and many fans were curious as to how it would come out. Now #Disney has finally released it, and it is just as amazing as you can imagine.

Celine impression aside, Ariana definitely puts her own twist the song. John Legend certainly holds his own against her (and does a much stronger job than Jimmy Fallon).

The song is a lovely cover, while being respectful to both the original Angela Lansbury as well as Celine Dion covers, and gives us another reason to be excited for the film, as well as to stay in our seats during the credits. I know I can't wait to hear the rest of the soundtrack.

